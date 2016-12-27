NFL Draft 2017: Latest Mock Draft Following Week 16 Results

Week 16 of the NFL season provided plenty of drama for those following the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Cleveland Browns' win over the San Diego Chargers in the early slate of games on Sunday opened the door for the San Francisco 49ers to take over the top spot. The 49ers hold the tiebreaker with the Browns and will earn the No. 1 pick if the two teams finish tied in the standings.

But the 49ers followed up the Browns victory with a win of their own over the Los Angeles Rams, handing the top spot back to Cleveland.

The same scenario still applies in the final week of the season. If the Browns lose, they clinch the top spot. But if the Browns win and the 49ers lose, San Francisco will own the No. 1 pick.

Entering Week 17, here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by a closer look at a few top prospects with something to prove in the remaining college bowl games.

NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Reuben Foster LB Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 6 New York Jets Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Williams WR Clemson 8 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams LB/DE Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 10 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 11 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 12 Buffalo Bills John Ross WR Washington 13 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Sidney Jones CB Washington 15 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 16 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 17 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 19 Denver Broncos Taco Charlton DE Michigan 20 Washington Redskins Desmond King CB Iowa 21 Detroit Lions Charles Harris DE Missouri 22 Houston Texans Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 23 Green Bay Packers Quincy Wilson CB Florida 24 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 25 Miami Dolphins Carl Lawson DE Auburn 26 Atlanta Falcons O.J. Howard TE Alabama 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 28 New York Giants Ryan Anderson DE Alabama 29 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney OG Indiana 30 Oakland Raiders Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 31 New England Patriots Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech 32 Dallas Cowboys Carlos Watkins DL Clemson

Notable Prospects in Remaining Bowl Games

Ohio State CBs Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Ohio State cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore were dominant throughout the 2016 season, but they didn't face that many potent passing attacks in the Big Ten.

The most dangerous offense the Buckeyes faced during the regular season was the Oklahoma Sooners, and both Conley and Lattimore lived up to the challenge of facing the Sooners receivers. According to CFB Film Room, the two cornerbacks combined to allow just two receptions on seven targets against Oklahoma.

Against the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl, Conley and Lattimore will be tested by arguably the nation's most dangerous receiver in Mike Williams.

Williams isn't the most explosive receiver, but he excels at winning the battle for contested catches. How Conley and Lattimore perform in these situations against Williams could play a significant role in setting their draft stocks heading into the offseason.

Washington WR John Ross

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

John Ross, one of the most explosive receivers in the nation, was almost unstoppable in the Pac-12 this season. His pure speed allowed him to consistently break free over the top of defenses, which led to numerous big plays for the Washington Huskies offense.

However, Ross and the Huskies haven't faced a defense nearly as talented as the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ross will likely find himself matched up at Marlon Humphrey at various points in the game, which could provide a unique challenge. Humphrey holds a size advantage over Ross and is capable of winning the physical battle with smaller receivers.

Humphrey could try to stop Ross by throwing him off his route with physical play near the line of scrimmage.

If Ross proves he can beat this type of coverage from one of the most physical and talented cornerbacks in the college game, he should solidify his place among the elite prospects in this draft class.

Clemson CB Cordrea Tankersley

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Cordrea Tankersley has been among the top cornerbacks in the nation for the past two seasons, so he doesn't have much to prove against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. However, the Buckeyes receivers do present some unique challenges and provide him a great opportunity to make a final impression upon NFL scouts.

Tankersley's toughest challenge will be sticking with Ohio State receiver Curtis Samuel, who is an explosive runner after the catch. Ohio State likes to design plays which get Samuel the ball in space, so Tankersley's job will be to keep Samuel in front of him and limit the damage he can cause after the catch.

When not matched up with Samuel, Tankersley will likely be lined up opposite 6'2", 218-pound receiver Noah Brown. Unlike Samuel, Brown rarely wins with speed, but instead relies on his route running and size to make plays.

If Tankersley plays well against both Brown and Samuel—two talented receivers with different skill sets—he could solidify his place in the first round for the 2017 NFL draft.