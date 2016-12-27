NFL Draft 2017: Latest Mock Draft Following Week 16 Results

Week 16 of the NFL season provided plenty of drama for those following the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The Cleveland Browns' win over the San Diego Chargers in the early slate of games on Sunday opened the door for the San Francisco 49ers to take over the top spot. The 49ers hold the tiebreaker with the Browns and will earn the No. 1 pick if the two teams finish tied in the standings.
But the 49ers followed up the Browns victory with a win of their own over the Los Angeles Rams, handing the top spot back to Cleveland.
The same scenario still applies in the final week of the season. If the Browns lose, they clinch the top spot. But if the Browns win and the 49ers lose, San Francisco will own the No. 1 pick.
Entering Week 17, here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by a closer look at a few top prospects with something to prove in the remaining college bowl games.
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from LA)
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|6
|New York Jets
|Jabrill Peppers
|LB/S
|Michigan
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tim Williams
|LB/DE
|Alabama
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|10
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|11
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
|19
|Denver Broncos
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|20
|Washington Redskins
|Desmond King
|CB
|Iowa
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|22
|Houston Texans
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|23
|Green Bay Packers
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|24
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|Carl Lawson
|DE
|Auburn
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|27
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|UCLA
|28
|New York Giants
|Ryan Anderson
|DE
|Alabama
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dan Feeney
|OG
|Indiana
|30
|Oakland Raiders
|Cordrea Tankersley
|CB
|Clemson
|31
|New England Patriots
|Bucky Hodges
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|32
|Dallas Cowboys
|Carlos Watkins
|DL
|Clemson
Notable Prospects in Remaining Bowl Games
Ohio State CBs Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore
Ohio State cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore were dominant throughout the 2016 season, but they didn't face that many potent passing attacks in the Big Ten.
The most dangerous offense the Buckeyes faced during the regular season was the Oklahoma Sooners, and both Conley and Lattimore lived up to the challenge of facing the Sooners receivers. According to CFB Film Room, the two cornerbacks combined to allow just two receptions on seven targets against Oklahoma.
Against the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl, Conley and Lattimore will be tested by arguably the nation's most dangerous receiver in Mike Williams.
Williams isn't the most explosive receiver, but he excels at winning the battle for contested catches. How Conley and Lattimore perform in these situations against Williams could play a significant role in setting their draft stocks heading into the offseason.
Washington WR John Ross
John Ross, one of the most explosive receivers in the nation, was almost unstoppable in the Pac-12 this season. His pure speed allowed him to consistently break free over the top of defenses, which led to numerous big plays for the Washington Huskies offense.
However, Ross and the Huskies haven't faced a defense nearly as talented as the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ross will likely find himself matched up at Marlon Humphrey at various points in the game, which could provide a unique challenge. Humphrey holds a size advantage over Ross and is capable of winning the physical battle with smaller receivers.
Humphrey could try to stop Ross by throwing him off his route with physical play near the line of scrimmage.
If Ross proves he can beat this type of coverage from one of the most physical and talented cornerbacks in the college game, he should solidify his place among the elite prospects in this draft class.
Clemson CB Cordrea Tankersley
Cordrea Tankersley has been among the top cornerbacks in the nation for the past two seasons, so he doesn't have much to prove against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. However, the Buckeyes receivers do present some unique challenges and provide him a great opportunity to make a final impression upon NFL scouts.
Tankersley's toughest challenge will be sticking with Ohio State receiver Curtis Samuel, who is an explosive runner after the catch. Ohio State likes to design plays which get Samuel the ball in space, so Tankersley's job will be to keep Samuel in front of him and limit the damage he can cause after the catch.
When not matched up with Samuel, Tankersley will likely be lined up opposite 6'2", 218-pound receiver Noah Brown. Unlike Samuel, Brown rarely wins with speed, but instead relies on his route running and size to make plays.
If Tankersley plays well against both Brown and Samuel—two talented receivers with different skill sets—he could solidify his place in the first round for the 2017 NFL draft.