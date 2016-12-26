NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Latest Bracket Picture, Vegas Odds and Predictions

With only one more week remaining in the 2016 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is largely complete.

Only one of the 12 postseason spots remains up for grabs in Week 17. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers clash with the NFC North title on the line, and the loser could slip out of the playoffs altogether depending on how the week shakes out.

Here's a look at the AFC and NFC standings:

AFC Playoff Standings Seed Team Record Clinched 1 New England Patriots 13-2 AFC East; first-round bye 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 Playoff berth 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 AFC North 4 Houston Texans 9-6 AFC South 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 Playoff berth 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5 Playoff berth Source: ESPN.com

NFC Playoff Standings Seed Team Record Clinched 1 Dallas Cowboys 12-2 NFC East; Home-field advantage 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 NFC South 3 Detroit Lions 9-5 N/A 4 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 NFC West 5 New York Giants 10-5 Playoff berth 6 Green Bay Packers 9-6 N/A Source: ESPN.com

According to OddsShark, the New England Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl LI:

Super Bowl LI Odds Team Odds New England Patriots 7/4 Dallas Cowboys 17/4 Pittsburgh Steelers 15/2 Green Bay Packers 10/1 Atlanta Falcons 10/1 Seattle Seahawks 10/1 Source: OddsShark

Looking ahead to Week 17, below are two predictions for how the remaining division races will end up.

Predictions

Derek Carr's Injury Won't Cost Oakland Raiders AFC West Title

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders' Super Bowl hopes likely evaporated when Derek Carr suffered a fractured fibula in Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. In the short term, though, the sky may not be falling on Oakland.

Carr's replacement, Matt McGloin, has little doubt he can make a seamless transition into the starting role, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez:

I'm ready to go. I feel great, and it has been great working with [Carr] the past few years and working together and seeing what he has done on the field trying to learn from that. I'm ready to go. I know this team, these guys around me, this staff. This organization will do a great job of helping me out and embracing me, just making sure we continue to move in the right direction.

Taking over for Carr is difficult enough on its own. Further complicating McGloin's job is the fact the Raiders play the Denver Broncos to close out the regular season.

Denver is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (187.2) and ranks first in opponent passer rating (69.5).

Despite the Broncos' dominance in the secondary, McGloin may be able to surprise fans on Sunday.

It's not as if McGloin needs a superb performance in order to put Oakland in a position to win. In the Raiders' Week 9 victory over the Broncos, Carr was 20-of-31 for 184 yards. That was only one of two games this year in which Carr was held without a touchdown.

As good as their pass defense is, the Broncos are giving up 135.2 yards a game on the ground, which is fourth-most in the NFL. If Latavius Murray can consistently get positive yards, then it will take a lot of pressure off McGloin.

The Broncos offense is below-average as well. Denver scored 23 combined points in its last three games. Neither Devontae Booker nor Justin Forsett is offering much on the ground, and Trevor Siemian has averaged an unhealthy 42 attempts in his last four starts—all of which were losses.

As long as McGloin avoids costly turnovers, he'll put the Raiders in a position to end the regular season on a high note.

Detroit Lions' Division Drought Will Continue

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

FanGraphs' Paul Sporer began getting fatalistic about the Lions last week:

Can't wait to see GB win the division. Gonna be so neat. 😐 — Paul Sporer (@sporer) December 18, 2016

Sporer's skepticism isn't unwarranted. The Lions were in a similar position in 2014, facing off against the Packers in Week 17 with the NFC North up for grabs. The Packers prevailed and won the division by a game.

In late November, after Green Bay had lost its fourth straight game, Aaron Rodgers expressed his confidence in the team's ability to win out, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky: "I feel like we can run the table, I really do. The offense is starting to click a little bit more; we've just got to put together a game where we're more consistent from the first snap to the last. We've been, I think, getting closer to that. We've really been clicking, at times, in the last few games."

At the time, Rodgers' comments appeared overly optimistic. However, the Packers have won five games in a row. ESPN Stats & Info noted how hot the Pro Bowl quarterback has been during that stretch:

Aaron Rodgers in last 6 games



14 TD 0 INT



1 Lambeau Leap pic.twitter.com/gCLfPwJw3f — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2016

The Lions are 32nd in opponent passer rating (102.1) and 30th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. Rodgers went 15-of-24 for 205 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay's Week 3 win over Detroit, so another efficient night could be in store.

Detroit will also have to worry about Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery followed up his 162-yard game against the Chicago Bears with 23 yards on nine carries against the Minnesota Vikings. While some of the excitement around the 23-year-old may have been a bit premature, he adds a different dimension to the Packers offense.

Home-field advantage could be a nice boost for Detroit. The Lions are 6-1 at Ford Field, while the Packers are 3-4 away from Lambeau Field.

Still, Green Bay will have a decided edge in the strong chance Sunday's game turns into a shootout.

Note: Stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.