NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Reviewing Post-Week 16 AFC, NFC Picture, Bracket

After the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys duke it out on Monday night, there will be just one more week of regular-season games before the NFL playoffs get going in January.

Week 16 saw numerous clinchers throughout the busy schedule. Here's a look at the updated postseason picture, along with the bracket for each conference:

2017 NFL Postseason Picture Seed Team Record AFC 1 New England Patriots (w,x,y) 13-2 2 Oakland Raiders (w) 12-3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (w,x) 10-5 4 Houston Texans (w,x) 9-6 5 Kansas City Chiefs (w) 11-4 6 Miami Dolphins (w) 10-5 NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys (w,x,y,z) 12-2 2 Atlanta Falcons (w,x) 10-5 3 Detroit Lions 9-5 4 Seattle Seahawks (w,x) 9-5-1 5 New York Giants (w) 10-5 6 Green Bay Packers 9-6 w=clinched playoff berth, x=clinched division title, clinched first-round bye, z=clinched homefield

If The Postseason Started Today

Current NFL Playoff Bracket Conference Matchup AFC Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans Bye Week New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders NFC Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions NFC New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks Bye Week Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons NFL.com

On Thursday night, the New York Giants' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles gave the NFC East division to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants were able to back their way into the playoffs, though, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons' beatdown of the Carolina Panthers gave them the NFC South title after the Buccaneers lost as well. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan continued his quest for MVP recognition, completing 27 of 33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns:

In the AFC, the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South because the Tennessee Titans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the AFC North thanks to a last-second thriller against the Baltimore Ravens, which also gave the Kansas City Chiefs a playoff berth.

Trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter and by four with 1:20 left, Ben Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a four-yard touchdown to lift Pittsburgh to a 31-27 win:

The Chiefs finished up play on Christmas Day with an 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

While it helped them strengthen their grip on the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture, Kansas City's win also handed a playoff spot to the Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Buffalo Bills on Saturday to improve to 10-5.

All six AFC teams are set for the playoffs, although seeding still needs to be figured out in the form of the West division.

An Oakland Raiders win over the Broncos in Week 17 would give them the No. 2 seed in the conference and a first-round bye. But a loss and a Chiefs win over the San Diego Chargers would propel Kansas City to the No. 2 perch while Oakland would have to settle for a wild-card spot.

In the NFC, the North division still needs to be settled between the Lions and Green Bay Packers, who will square off in Week 17 for all the marbles.

Seedings and standings courtesy of NFL.com.