MLB Trade Ideas Based on Latest Offseason Week 9 News, Rumors and Speculation

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images
Minnesota Gets: RHPs Sandy Alcantara, Junior Fernandez and Luke Weaver, 2B Kolten Wong
St. Louis Gets: 2B Brian Dozier
Rumor/Speculation
Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reported that along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals are "very much in it" for Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, while the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals "remain in dialogue."
Why It Makes Sense for Minnesota
In many ways, this could be a preferable deal for the Twins than what the Dodgers could offer.
Not only does Minnesota get a front-of-the-rotation arm in Luke Weaver, but also an immediate replacement for Dozier in Kolten Wong, who has big league experience, still has significant upside and is signed to a team-friendly deal that pays him $24.25 million through 2020 with a $12.5 million team option for 2021.
Really, Wong isn't all that dissimilar from Dozier. While he's yet to enjoy his breakout season, the 26-year-old has plenty of pop in his bat and enough speed to cause problems when he gets on base. Wong, however, has a chance to hit for average as well, something that has eluded Dozier so far.
Of course, that's not all the Twins get, as Sandy Alcantara and Junior Fernandez join the organization. Both have electric fastballs and a legitimate chance to start, but either one could find his development accelerated with a move to the bullpen. Fernandez, 19, has the higher ceiling as a potential ace.
Why It Makes Sense for St. Louis
Sure, his right-handed bat does nothing to bring balance to a lineup that's already heavy on righties, and the Cardinals, who led the National League with 225 home runs in 2016, don't necessarily need more pop in the lineup.
While Wong might be the better player over the long term, Dozier is the superior talent today and can help the Cardinals remain a perennial contender.
Unless otherwise noted, all statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs. All contract information courtesy of Cot's Baseball Contracts (via Baseball Prospectus).