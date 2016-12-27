MLB Trade Ideas Based on Latest Offseason Week 9 News, Rumors and Speculation

Pittsburgh Gets: RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Conner Greene and Jon Harris, C Reese McGuire

Toronto Gets: OF Andrew McCutchen

Rumor/Speculation

Toronto has "kicked around" the idea of trading for Pittbsurgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen, per ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick.

Why It Makes Sense for Pittsburgh

This might not be the premier package the Pirates were looking for, but Pittsburgh walks away from this deal with four prospects, one of which it's familiar with.

Reese McGuire, who was traded part of the ransom Toronto demanded (along with outfielder Harold Ramirez) in the trade salary dump of Francisco Liriano last season, returns to the organization that drafted and developed him. He returns to the position of heir apparent to Francisco Cervelli in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates also snag a trio of intriguing young arms. Of the three, Sean Reid-Foley has the highest upside (No. 2 starter), while Conner Greene and Jon Harris profile as solid mid-rotation options. Greene is probably the closest to the big leagues, though all three could contribute down the stretch in 2017.

Why It Makes Sense for Toronto

This deal only makes sense if McCutchen is the player who hit .284 with a .852 OPS over the final two months of the regular season. If the Blue Jays are getting the guy who hit .241 with a .717 OPS, they can find that kind of production at a much cheaper price. They could simply re-sign Michael Saunders.

Assuming Toronto is getting the late-season version of McCutchen, he'll fill two needs for the club. Not only will he give the Blue Jays an everyday left fielder (he's not going to bump Kevin Pillar out of center field), but also a dynamic middle-of-the-order bat, someone who can help replace Edwin Encarnacion's production.