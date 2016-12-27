MLB Trade Ideas Based on Latest Offseason Week 9 News, Rumors and Speculation

« Prev
1 of 4
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
MLB Trade Ideas Based on Latest Offseason Week 9 News, Rumors and Speculation
Ron Vesely/Getty Images
189
Reads
0
Comments

The week between Christmas and New Year's Day is typically a quiet one in the Major League Baseball universe. General managers are spending some much-needed time away from the office with their families, more focused on assembling the toys that Santa delivered for their kids than building a roster for the 2017 season. 

Yet they can't ever fully escape their day jobs. Conversations with other GMs are assuredly taking place, providing the rumor mill with just enough speculation to satisfy ravenous fans who want to know what their favorite teams are doing to improve. 

That speculation revolves around three big names—two bats and a pitcher—who have been the focus of trade rumors for weeks. We'll delve into potential deals involving that trio of game-changing talent on the pages that follow. 

Keep in mind these proposed deals are only ideas and speculation. Unless otherwise noted, there's no indication any of them have been discussed.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.