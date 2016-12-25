Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

It's the final countdown.

All fantasy playoff matchups that are still ongoing come to a head in Week 17, your final chance to take everything in your league. And given the rash of injuries that continues to spread in the NFL, it's likely that some of your starters are going to be unable to go.

Just in Week 16, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered season-ending leg injuries, while Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will also require surgery on his broken leg.

Let's take a look at some of the options available for you if you need to replace injured players in your lineup as you close out the playoffs

The following players are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and are worth considering for your lineup in Week 16.

Player Team Week 17 Opponent Percent Owned (as of Sunday) Quarterbacks Blake Bortles JAC @IND 57% Colin Kaepernick SF SEA 32% Running Backs Chris Ivory JAC @IND 39% Chris Thompson WAS NYG 21% Wide Receivers Adam Thielen MIN CHI 29% Brandon LaFell CIN BAL 25% Tight Ends Gary Barnidge CLE @PIT 42% Jack Doyle IND JAC 24% YahooSports.com

Week 17 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

John Raoux/Associated Press

With both Carr and Mariota out for the rest of the year, the next-best young quarterback in a similar vein that you may be able to find on wires is Jacksonville's Blake Bortles.

Bortles has been somewhat mercurial in fantasy this season, which may explain why he's only owned in 59 percent of leagues as of Sunday.

However, he was one of the more productive quarterbacks in the league in Week 16, finishing with 28.70 points thanks to his 325 passing yards and touchdown and no interceptions.

That was the eighth-highest point total among fantasy QBs heading in to the Sunday night game, which qualifies for starting caliber in leagues ranging from eight to 12 teams.

Bortles also recorded a receiving touchdown in Week 16, which isn't likely to happen often, via NESN:

Blake Bortles caught a TD pass from Marqis Lee in the Jaguars' win. See how rare a feat this is for a QB.https://t.co/On28huTQqS pic.twitter.com/9bQuDXP8Sz — NESN (@NESN) December 24, 2016

Still, it was a nice bonus for those who have had faith in Bortles and ridden out his ups and downs this season.

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chris Thompson has been included in the waiver-wire pickup advice columns a few times this year, and for good reason.

The Washington rusher has put together a few eye-catching performances this season and has been a streaming option nearly every week.

In Week 16, Thompson was the No. 14 running back in scoring heading in to the Sunday night matchup, with 16.70 points on the week.

He had a rushing touchdown and three carries for 20 yards and then added a 17-yard touchdown reception to his total to send his point total soaring.

Thompson has scored double-digit points in four games this season, including 18.30 back in Week 7. That's not bad at all for a bench depth/flex option.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Heading in to Sunday Night Football, Minnesota's Adam Thielen, an undrafted free agent, had more fantasy points than any wide receiver who played in Week 16, and it doesn't seem likely that anyone will catch him this week.

Thielen went off against the Green Bay Packers' questionable secondary in Week 16, in spite of the Vikings loss, which eliminated them from the playoffs. The wideout had a whopping 202 receiving yards on 12 receptions and hauled in two touchdowns.

Thielen is owned in only 29 percent of fantasy leagues, so few owners were able to reap the rewards of his play in Week 16.

And his high-octane performance was obviously helped by the fact that the Vikings played from behind for the duration of their game on Saturday, which meant that quarterback Sam Bradford was airing out the ball a lot more.

Still, if your wide receiver position has been hurt by injuries, the Minnesota pass-catcher is a hot pickup to target on waivers heading in to Week 17.

Scoring stats and ownership stats via Yahoo Sports and current as of Dec. 25.