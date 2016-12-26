Fantasy Football Week 17: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

Week 16 of the NFL season still hasn't wrapped up, but it's never too early to start investigating potential difference-makers who could swing fantasy championships in one way or another.

And if you were bold enough to embrace a title tilt in Week 17, as opposed to the conventional Week 16 championship duel, setting your lineup will require some extra effort and diligence.

Not only have a slew of injuries (see: Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr) altered the fantasy landscape entering the regular season's final week, but the Dallas Cowboys could throw a wrench into the plans of prospective fantasy title hopefuls since they have the ability to rest their starters with the NFC's No. 1 seed locked up.

As a result, the rankings below will reflect updated circumstances.

Therefore, players like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott won't be present. The same holds true for Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning, who could see their snaps severely limited or cut entirely since the New York Giants can't move out of the NFC's No. 5 seed.

In addition to some fresh rankings, you'll also find a few waiver-wire tips that could come in handy during a tricky close to the fantasy season.

Before we get going, here's a rundown of the updated Week 17 schedule, courtesy of NFL director of football communications Randall Liu:

Week 17 schedule



GB-DET to 8:30 PM ET (NBC)

NO-ATL & NYG-WAS to 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

NE-MIA at 1 PM (if PIT & KC win today) or 4:25 PM ET (CBS) pic.twitter.com/nsX2YWNUnu — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) December 25, 2016

Quarterbacks

Rank Player Team Projected Points 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 29 2 Tom Brady New England Patriots 27 3 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 26 4 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 25 5 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 24 6 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 24 7 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 23 8 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 21 9 Cam Newton Carolina Panthers 20 10 Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins 19 11 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 12 Philip Rivers San Diego Chargers 16 Author's Rankings

Arguments can be made for Tom Brady as fantasy's top quarterback in Week 17 since the New England Patriots need a win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But based on the way Aaron Rodgers has played over the past six weeks, it's hard to justify ranking any signal-caller ahead of him.

Just look at the raw numbers he's churned out during that stretch, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer:

Aaron Rodgers' last 6 games (this one included): 141-202, 1718 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 24, 2016

Beyond Rodgers, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford should also be considered a clear-cut QB1 play in Week 17.

Matched up against the Packers, Stafford will have a chance to make his fantasy owners happy one last time when he goes up against one of the league's more porous secondaries.

As if his 385-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Packers in Week 3 wasn't encouraging enough, Stafford should be salivating after Sam Bradford—who has fewer weapons and a considerably weaker arm—carved up Green Bay's secondary to the tune of 382 yards and three scores in Week 16.

NFC North showdowns may not classically be considered shootouts, but the Lions and Packers should put up points aplenty to keep fantasy owners in good spirits when the New Year rolls around.

Running Backs

Rank Player Team Projected Points 1 David Johnson Arizona Cardinals 21 2 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 20 3 LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills 19 4 Devonta Freeman Atlanta Falcons 18 5 DeMarco Murray Tennessee Titans 17 6 Jordan Howard Chicago Bears 16 7 Jay Ajayi* Miami Dolphins 15 8 Latavius Murray Oakland Raiders 13 9 Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 12 10 Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts 12 11 Robert Kelley Washington Redskins 11 12 Spencer Ware Kansas City Chiefs 11 13 Jonathan Stewart Carolina Panthers 11 14 Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints 11 15 Ty Montgomery Green Bay Packers 10 16 Jeremy Hill Cincinnati Bengals 10 17 LeGarrette Blount New England Patriots 10 18 Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons 10 19 Isaiah Crowell Cleveland Browns 9 20 Dion Lewis New England Patriots 9 Author's Rankings, *denotes injury risk

With Elliott likely out of the Week 17 picture, the focus has to be on the top-ranked David Johnson.

The Arizona Cardinals running back has accounted for a league-high 2,074 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns through 16 weeks, and his three-score effort against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was a reminder of just how unstoppable he's become.

"Every adjective to describe him is spot-on," quarterback Carson Palmer said, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. "There’s not one that’s a reach. He’s spectacular."

And while owners may be a bit wary after Johnson came up empty in the touchdown department on Oct. 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals should make a concerted effort to push him across the goal line as the regular season comes to a close.

Another name to keep an eye on is New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis.

The AFC East champions have fed Lewis the ball at regular rates over the past two weeks, and he's averaged 18.5 touches per game during that span.

Lewis hasn't found the end zone in six appearances to date, but with the Patriots looking to work him into a rhythm before the postseason rolls around, don't be surprised if the versatile stud ends his scoring drought against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide Receivers

Rank Player Team Projected Points 1 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 20 2 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 18 3 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 17 4 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts 16 5 Brandin Cooks New Orleans Saints 15 6 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 7 Golden Tate Detroit Lions 14 8 Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos 13 9 Julian Edelman New England Patriots 12 10 Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints 12 11 Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders 11 12 Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings 11 13 Tyrell Williams San Diego Chargers 10 14 Davante Adams Green Bay Packers 10 15 DeSean Jackson Washington Redskins 10 16 Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos 9 17 Sammy Watkins Buffalo Bills 9 18 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals 9 19 DeAndre Hopkins Houston Texans 9 20 J.J. Nelson Arizona Cardinals 8 Author's Rankings

With the exception of absences from Beckham and Dez Bryant, the top of the Week 17 rankings feature the usual suspects. But it's a bit lower down the list where some sneaky potential week-winners come into play.

Cardinals receiver J.J. Nelson clocks in at No. 20—and for good reason.

Although he's topped five receptions in a game twice all season, Nelson has emerged as the Cardinals' top deep threat. He's averaging 16.4 yards per catch so far this season, and he's scored in four straight games dating back to Dec. 4 against the Washington Redskins.

That kind of boom-or-bust status may make Nelson a tougher sell to owners who want to play things safe, but the 24-year-old has WR2 upside in standard formats if he can get behind the defense and turn on the burners even once.

Tight Ends

Rank Player Team Projected Points 1 Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers 15 2 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 13 3 Jimmy Graham Seattle Seahawks 12 4 Delanie Walker Tennessee Titans 11 5 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings 10 6 Cameron Brate* Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 7 Antonio Gates San Diego Chargers 8 8 Eric Ebron Detroit Lions 7 9 Martellus Bennett New England Patriots 7 10 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills 6 Author's Rankings

Pickings remain slim at tight end, but Greg Olsen should continue to operate as the clear No. 1 option through the season's final week.

Although he was limited to a pedestrian six catches for 59 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, Olsen has a history of burning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and should do so again on Sunday.

Olsen thrashed the Bucs for nine catches and a season-high 181 yards on Oct. 10, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him gash Tampa's underwhelming secondary in a similar way to close out the season in style.

Elsewhere, owners should still plug Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker into their lineups with confidence.

Although Mariota's done for the year, Walker is a quarterback's best friend. He's a dependable safety blanket up the seam whenever he steps on the field, and he should be able to gobble up targets even with Matt Cassel under center.

Waiver-Wire Tips

If you're looking for potential week-winners on the waiver wire, look no further than Oakland Raiders running backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

Not only did both players find pay dirt and open-field success in the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Oakland figures to lean on its running game even more heavily with Carr done for the year and the relatively inexperienced Matt McGloin under center.

It's difficult to gauge which runner is worth targeting first on the wire, but Washington's performance on Christmas Eve is hard to ignore.

The rookie rushed 12 times for 99 yards, and he scored two 22-yard touchdowns during a breakout performance that showcased his game-breaking capabilities.

"My mentality was, even when I wasn’t active, keep preparing like I’m playing," Washington said, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur. "I was a little down, but a couple of guys talked to me and told me it’s a long season. You never know when you’re going to be needed."

Richard has received far more consistent playing time as the season has progressed, but he's been used as more of a change-of-pace option than anything else.

Should the Raiders coaching staff choose to scale back Latavius Murray's workload in advance of the postseason and let the youngsters shoulder the load, Washington should be slotted into starting lineups across the board.

On the wide receiver front, owners still fighting for fantasy hardware should be eager to add Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen off the wire.

The third-year pro went bonkers in Week 16 against Packers to the tune of a career-high 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns as quarterback Sam Bradford repeatedly trusted him on deep throws down the sideline.

"One of the players said to me on the sideline … 'This guy’s just a football player.' And that’s what he is,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, per Lindsey Young of the team's official website. "He’s a guy that goes out and makes plays. When his opportunity is there, he goes out and makes catches."

Thielen may not erupt for 200 yards or multiple scores against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, but based on the way Bradford has targeted him, he should be added in all formats by owners who are still playing.

As of Sunday morning, Thielen was owned in just 24.6 percent of ESPN.com leagues.