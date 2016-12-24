Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

It's time for a holiday edition of NFL football. Our gift is an extra day of action, with games being played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday this week.

This means an extra day of fun for most football fans. It means an extra day of stress for those lucky enough to be participating in their fantasy championships and late playoff matchups. Watching one of your bench players score 30 is going to be excruciating if you have to wait two more days to see if the guy you actually picked can have similar success.

Well, we're here to help you avoid such scenarios with our Week 16 positional rankings. We'll be running down the top players at each position in both standard and PPR scoring formats. We'll be ranking them based on projected production value and examining some players to watch over the next three days.

All of our choices are based on factors like past performances, projected roles, matchups and health.

Good luck and happy holidays!

Quarterbacks

Week 16 QBs Rank Player 1 Drew Brees, NO 2 Tom Brady, NE 3 Matt Ryan, ATL 4 Jameis Winston, TB 5 Cam Newton, CAR 6 Aaron Rodgers, GB 7 Matthew Stafford, DET 8 Andrew Luck, IND 9 Philip Rivers, SD 10 Kirk Cousins, WAS

Aside from the usual performers at quarterback—like Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan—keep an eye on some of the signal-callers with quality matchups.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, for example, is up against the New Orleans Saints defense. That defense is rated last in pass coverage by Pro Football Focus and surrenders an average of 271.2 yards passing per game, second-most in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a similar matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons. While Atlanta is rated 14th in pass coverage by Pro Football Focus, the Falcons' high-powered offense often forces opponents to go pass-heavy in order to keep up on the scoreboard.

As a result, the Falcons give up the third-most passing yards in the league, an average of 267.4 yards per game.

One player with a decidedly unfavorable matchup this week is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. He and the Bengals are visiting the Houston Texans, who allow the second-fewest passing yards per game with an average of 203.5.

In addition, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport suggests the Bengals might not have star receiver A.J. Green back on the field, as the team had originally hoped:

#Bengals WR AJ Green (hamstring) was adamant that he’s playing today. Now CIN isn’t so sure they can count on it. They may hold him out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

Don't view Dalton as a viable starting option.

Running Backs

Week 16 RBs Rank Standard PPR 1` Le'Veon Bell, PIT Le'Veon Bell, PIT 2 LeSean McCoy, BUF David Johnson, ARI 3 David Johnson, ARI LeSean McCoy, BUF 4 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 5 DeMarco Murray, TEN DeMarco Murray, TEN 6 Todd Gurley, LA Todd Gurley, LA 7 Spencer Ware, KC Jordan Howard, CHI 8 Devonta Freeman, ATL Bilal Powell, NYJ 9 Latavius Murray, OAK Latavius Murray, OAK 10 Jordan Howard, CHI Devonta Freeman, ATL 11 Jay Ajayi, MIA Lamar Miller, HOU 12 Robert Kelley, WAS Spencer Ware, KC 13 Lamar Miller, HOU Jay Ajayi, MIA 14 Ty Montgomery, GB Jeremy Hill, CIN 15 Jonathan Stewart, CAR Kenneth Farrow, SD 16 Jeremy Hill, CIN Robert Kelley, WAS 17 Bilal Powell, NYJ Ty Montgomery, GB 18 Thomas Rawls, SEA Jonathan Stewart, CAR 19 Frank Gore, IND Thomas Rawls, SEA 20 Kenneth Farrow, SD Frank Gore, IND

For running backs this week, lean on guys who are expected to have substantial roles before those with enticing matchups. Guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and DeMarco Murray should be at the top of the workhorse list.

Right behind the top-tier of volume backs, though, are some intriguing options. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley might finally have a strong fantasy outing against a San Francisco 49ers defense that is rated last in run defense by Pro Football Focus and allows a league-high 176.3 yards rushing per game.

San Diego Chargers running back Kenneth Farrow faces a Cleveland Browns defense that ranks only slightly higher against the run. The Browns allow an average of 155.7 yards per game on the ground. Farrow should see a decent volume of work with starter Melvin Gordon ruled out for a second consecutive week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No surprise, but Chargers RB Melvin Gordon ruled out for Saturday vs. Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2016

Ronnie Hillman should have some value for the Chargers as well.

One interesting name to note this week is Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery. The converted receiver exploded in Week 15 with 162 yards rushing, two receptions and two touchdowns. He faces a Minnesota Vikings defense that is rated 15th by Pro Football Focus, but it appears the Packers are ready to again ride him early and often.

"We feel there's more to do with Ty," Packers coach Mike McCarthy recently said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Wide Receivers

Week 16 WRs Rank Standard PPR 1 Mike Evans, TB Mike Evans, TB 2 Antonip Brown, PIT Antonio Brown, PIT 3 Ty Montgomery, GB Demaryius Thomas, DEN 4 T.Y. Hilton, IND Julian Edelman, NE 5 Jordy Nelson, GB Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 6 Demaryius Thomas, DEN T.Y. Hilton, IND 7 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN Golden Tate, DET 8 Julian Edelman, NE Jordy Nelson, GB 9 Julio Jones, ATL Julio Jones, ATL 10 Tyrell Williams, SD Ty Montgomery, GB 11 Golden Tate, DET Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 Dez Bryant, DAL Jamison Crowder, WAS 13 Brandin Cooks, NO Dez Bryant, DAL 14 Amari Cooper, OAK Michael Thomas, NO 15 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU Tyrell Williams, SD 16 Kenny Britt, LA Pierre Garcon, WAS 17 Pierre Garcon, WAS DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 18 Michael Thomas, NO Doug Baldwin, SEA 19 Michael Crabtree, OAK Michael Crabtree, OAK 20 Jamison Crowder, WAS Amari Cooper, OAK

Bengals wideout A.J. Green might not be making his return from injury this week, but it's looking like Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the Falcons plan to have Jones back against the Carolina Panthers:

#Falcons coach Dan Quinn tells local reporters after practice that WR Julio Jones (toe) will play this week after missing 2 games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2016

If you own Jones, don't hesitate to put him back in the starting lineup. The Panthers are allowing a league-high 274.8 yards passing per game.

We already mentioned Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is a quality play this week against that suspect Saints defense. Well, the same is true for top target and fantasy stud Mike Evans, who has already racked up 84 receptions, 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Keep an eye on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week as he tries to make a claim for the league receiving title. Hilton has already amassed 1,248 yards and will be going against a Raiders secondary that allows 259.0 yards passing per game, eighth-most in the NFL.

Ty Montgomery is also in play at receiver, as most fantasy leagues allow him to be played in either the RB or WR slot. Be sure to adjust your lineup accordingly if you're a Montgomery owner in order to maximize scoring potential.

If you're looking for sneaky sleeper action, consider some of the New England Patriots' secondary receivers like Chris Hogan or Malcolm Mitchell. While Julian Edelman is going to get most of the fantasy attention, Mitchell and Hogan could be quality plays in Week 16.

The New York Jets are rated just 31st in pass coverage by Pro Football Focus and allow an average of 251.8 yards per game through the air.

Tight Ends

Week 16 TEs Rank Standard PPR 1 Greg Olsen, CAR Greg Olsen, CAR 2 Cameron Brate, TB Kyle Rudolph, MIN 3 Kyle Rudolph, MIN Cameron Brate, TB 4 Eric Ebron, DET Travis Kelce, KC 5 Delanie Walker, TEN C.J. Fiedorowicz, HOU 6 Travis Kelce, KC Delanie Walker, TEN 7 Antonio Gates, SD Vernon Davis, WAS 8 Vernon Davis, WAS Eric Ebron, DET 9 Jimmy Graham, SEA Jimmy Graham, SEA 10 C.J. Fiedorowicz, HOU Antonio Gates, SD 11 Jason Witten, DAL Jason Witten, DAL 12 Hunter Henry, SD Hunter Henry, SD

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is dealing with an elbow injury he suffered last week against the Washington Redskins. However, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer believes Olsen will be in the lineup this week against the Falcons:

Panthers DNPs: Olsen (elbow), Stewart (rest) and Delaire (knee).



Fully expect Olsen to play. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 22, 2016

Don't hesitate to play Olsen if you have him.

On the other hand, you might want to think twice about playing Redskins tight end Jordan Reed. While Reed has been playing with his injured shoulder, he hasn't been especially productive in recent weeks. In fact, he has just two receptions for 16 yards in his past two games combined.

Reed and the Redskins play a Chicago Bears team that allows the sixth-fewest passing yards per game, an average of 219.9.

As is the case with Winston and Evans, Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate should be a top play against that Saints defense. Expect tight ends Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry to both find success against the Browns, who are rated 28th in pass coverage by Pro Football Focus.

Kickers