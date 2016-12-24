Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 24

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.

Ohio vs. Troy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Dollar General Bowl

Troy upended Ohio, 28-23, in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl. Troy running back Jordan Chunn ran for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Jameis Winston Fined for Head-Butting Justin Durant: Latest Details and Comments

Louisiana Tech vs. Navy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Armed Forces Bowl

Louisiana Tech edged Navy, 48-45, in the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl. Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins was 29-of-40 for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

Adrian Peterson Injury: Vikings RB Ruled Out for Week 16 vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was among those ruled out for Week 16's game, per Chris Corso of Vikings.com.

Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion: Score and Reaction for 2016 Bahamas Bowl

Old Dominion topped Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, 24-20. Old Dominion quarterback David Washington went 11-of-20 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

