Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 24
Michael Chang/Getty Images
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.

Ohio vs. Troy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Dollar General Bowl

  • Troy upended Ohio, 28-23, in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl. Troy running back Jordan Chunn ran for 56 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Jameis Winston Fined for Head-Butting Justin Durant: Latest Details and Comments

                      

Louisiana Tech vs. Navy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Armed Forces Bowl

  • Louisiana Tech edged Navy, 48-45, in the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl. Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins was 29-of-40 for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Adrian Peterson Injury: Vikings RB Ruled Out for Week 16 vs. Packers

                     

Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion: Score and Reaction for 2016 Bahamas Bowl

  • Old Dominion topped Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, 24-20. Old Dominion quarterback David Washington went 11-of-20 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

