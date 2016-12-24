Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 24

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.
Ohio vs. Troy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Dollar General Bowl
- Troy upended Ohio, 28-23, in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl. Troy running back Jordan Chunn ran for 56 yards and three touchdowns.
Jameis Winston Fined for Head-Butting Justin Durant: Latest Details and Comments
- Tom Pelissero of USA Today tweeted: "#Bucs QB Jameis Winston was fined $9,115 for his headbutt on the #Cowboys' Justin Durant."
Louisiana Tech vs. Navy: Score and Reaction for 2016 Armed Forces Bowl
- Louisiana Tech edged Navy, 48-45, in the 2016 Armed Forces Bowl. Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins was 29-of-40 for 409 yards and four touchdowns.
Adrian Peterson Injury: Vikings RB Ruled Out for Week 16 vs. Packers
- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was among those ruled out for Week 16's game, per Chris Corso of Vikings.com.
Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion: Score and Reaction for 2016 Bahamas Bowl
- Old Dominion topped Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, 24-20. Old Dominion quarterback David Washington went 11-of-20 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
