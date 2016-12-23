Damon Harrison Fined for Hit on Matthew Stafford: Latest Details, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was fined $18,231 for a hit on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in his team's 17-6 Week 15 win, according to ProFootballTalk.com's Zac Jackson.

Jackson noted that Harrison was not flagged at the time, but the league office reviewed the hit to the head and deemed it worthy of monetary reprimand.

However, fines are the least of Harrison's worries following the Giants' 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Not only did Big Blue fail to clinch a playoff spot, but Harrison was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, according to the team's official Twitter account.

If Harrison can't suit up for the Giants' Week 17 clash with the Washington Redskins, they could be in trouble. Harrison is the NFL's top-rated nose tackle and had the league's top run-stopping percentage, per Pro Football Focus (via USA Today's Kevin Hickey), and he's consistently used his 6'4'', 350-pound frame to clog interior rushing lanes.

Through 15 appearances during his first season with the Giants, Harrison has logged 82 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.