Lesser-Known MLB Players Who Will Have Breakthrough Years in 2017

2016 Stats
|Level
|BA/OBP/SLG
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|R
|SB
|WAR
|AAA
|.326/.353/.597
|102
|20
|21
|82
|55
|1
|-
|MLB
|.125/.154/.167
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|-0.4
Player Outlook
Austin Hedges has the classic post-hype profile.
A top-five prospect in the San Diego Padres system four years running from 2012 to 2015 and the No. 27 prospect in baseball heading into the 2014 season, per Baseball America, Hedges arrived in the majors with a thud in 2015.
Always known more for his defensive prowess than his offensive game, the Padres' presumptive "catcher of the future" hit .168/.215/.248 with 38 strikeouts in 152 plate appearances in his first taste of MLB action and was promptly shipped back to Triple-A to start the 2016 campaign.
Then a crazy thing happened last summer—he started to hit.
A lot.
With Derek Norris and Christian Bethancourt holding things down at the MLB level and the team slipping out of contention early, the Padres had no reason to rush Hedges, and he wound up posting a .951 OPS over 334 plate appearances for a stacked Triple-A team in El Paso.
Now all signs point to him being the starting backstop after Norris was shipped to the Washington Nationals.
"I think I'm extremely prepared, and I think that's what this offseason's for," Hedges told Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune. "I've been at Petco every day, been in the weight room, talked with the guys, talked with the coaches, just trying to get on the same page. Trying to establish that role so when you get into the season everybody knows who our guys are. And I hope I am that guy. I'm ready to go."
If the 24-year-old comes anywhere close to duplicating his offensive breakout in the minors, he'll immediately be one of the best all-around catchers in the game.