Lesser-Known MLB Players Who Will Have Breakthrough Years in 2017

2016 Stats

Level BA/OBP/SLG H 2B HR RBI R SB WAR AAA .295/.382/.468 124 23 14 60 57 3 - MLB .273/.368/.406 35 8 3 19 18 0 -0.5

Player Outlook

Offseason additions John Jaso and David Freese did respectable jobs holding down the first base position for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, and both will return in 2017.

Neither figures to stand in the way of Josh Bell, though.

A top-15 talent in the 2011 draft who slipped to the second round due to signability concerns, Bell was given a $5 million bonus to forego his commitment to the University of Texas, a record for a player taken outside of the first round.

While his in-game power has been somewhat slow to develop, all the tools are present for him to be an impact, middle-of-the-order bat in Pittsburgh, and he has little left to prove in the minors.

The then-23-year-old kicked off his MLB career with a bang last July, singling in his first career plate appearance and then launching a pinch-hit grand slam in his second trip to the plate.

He returned in late August and saw semi-regular playing time down the stretch while splitting his time between first base and right field.

With 128 at-bats to his credit, he'll still be rookie-eligible heading into 2017, and with a chance to win a starting job out of camp, he belongs alongside Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson as a co-favorite to take home National League Rookie of the Year honors.