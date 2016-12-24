NFL Schedule Week 16: TV Start Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Info

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will play for the AFC North lead on Sunday.

There's no better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than with Thursday Night Football.

Don't think too much about it. With Christmas falling on Sunday, the NFL bumped Week 16's main slate to Saturday, which concludes which a special edition of Thursday Night Football on the NFL Network. The following day, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will clash for the AFC North lead in a Sunday installment of Thursday Night Football.

Changing the title would have been a whole thing, but football by any other inaccurate name remains football. With eight of 12 postseason spots still up for grabs, the penultimate week presents pivotal showdowns in a funky format.

Let's take a look at Week 16's unconventional schedule, including broadcast and live-stream information for all 15 remaining games.

Week 16 NFL Schedule Saturday, December 24 Matchup Time (ET) TV Live Stream Dolphins at Bills 1 p.m. CBS NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription required) Jets at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription required) Titans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription required) Vikings at Packers 1 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Chargers at Browns 1 p.m. CBS NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription required) Redskins at Bears 1 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Falcons at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Colts at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription required) Buccaneers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Cardinals at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go 49ers at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go Bengals at Texans 8:25 p.m. NFL Network NFL Online (subscription required) Sunday, December 25 Matchup Time (ET) TV Live Stream Ravens at Steelers 4:30 p.m. NFL Network NFL Online (subscription required) Broncos at Chiefs 8:30 p.m. NBC NBC Sports Live Extra Monday, December 26 Matchup Time (ET) TV Live Stream Lions at Cowboys 8:30 p.m. ESPN WatchESPN NFL.com

Weekend Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Embed Bleacher Report illustrated how Tom Savage played better in Week 15 than Brock Osweiler had all year.

The 8-6 Houston Texans are two wins away from clinching their fourth AFC South title in six years. The 5-8-1 Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, have already sealed their first losing season since 2010, the last time they missed the playoffs.

Don't assume Houston is the better team.

If the Texans reach the postseason, they will likely get bounced early in similar fashion to last season's Wild Card Round trouncing by the Kansas City Chiefs. (The two are currently in line to meet again.) Although they hold the division lead over the Tennessee Titans via tiebreaker, they also possess an unattractive minus-44 point differential.

Football Outsiders' defensive-adjusted value above average (DVOA) paints an even worse portrait of the Texans, who rank third-to-last in overall team efficiency above the New York Jets and 0-14 Cleveland Browns.

Advanced metrics aren't necessary to know they're walking on thin ice. Last weekend, they narrowly avoided an upset at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who stormed out to an early 13-0 lead. The comeback started only after head coach Tom O'Brien benched starting quarterback Brock Osweiler for Tom Savage.

Per the team's Twitter age, O'Brien wasted little time declaring Savage his starter for Saturday night:

O'Brien: "I've let the team know this afternoon that Tom Savage will be the starting quarterback this week against Cincinnati." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 19, 2016

As for the Bengals, all of their losses (and tie) have come against teams with seven or more victories. Their minus-five point differential could hover above the red if not for double-digit losses at Dallas and New England.

Their offense, which rates No. 11 in DVOA, may receive a major boost. After missing the last four games with a hamstring tear, A.J. Green told reporters, per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell, that he wants to play.

"I'm not the type of guy to try to just shut it down, just to bail on my team because we're not having the season we wanted to have," Green said. "That's like a cowardly move to me. If I'm healthy, I'm going to play. And I feel like I'm healthy."

Dampening his comeback, Cincinnati will play without tight end Tyler Eifert, guard Clint Boling and linebacker Vontaze Burfict, according to Cox Media Group's Jay Morrison:

Burfict, Eifert, Boling, Kroft all ruled out for #Bengals. A.J. Green is questionable. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonCMG) December 23, 2016

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Bengals shouldn't push Green for too many snaps. Texans fans, however, can't get too confident with an unproven quarterback leading an anemic offense.



This has the makings of a low-scoring affair that can swing either way, so don't be surprised if the Bengals steal an upset with a costly takeaway or two.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Ben Roethlisberger has played better at home this season.

The Ravens and Steelers add another chapter to their evenly matched rivalry on Christmas Day. Ravens director of public relations Patrick Gleason provided a deep dive into the two foes' recent history:

“It is the biggest rivalry in football.” – Mike Wallace. #QuickHits provides a detailed overview of the @Ravens & @steelers pic.twitter.com/wf2uB4unnE — Patrick Gleason (@PMGleason) December 22, 2016

Pittsburgh, who enters the monumental matchup with a five-game winning streak, can clinch the AFC North crown with a win. A Baltimore victory would vault it to first by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Once again, strengths will collide when Le'Veon Bell faces the Ravens' No. 2-ranked rushing defense. When they last met, they held the star running back to a season-low 70 yards from scrimmage, his only game below 100. He has since authored an under-the-radar MVP case by compiling 1,088 total yards in five superb showings.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images The Baltimore Ravens held Le'Veon Bell to a season-low 70 total yards earlier this season.

Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the challenge of containing Bell again.

"He is so patient; he is so big and strong, and he has burst and all that," Harbaugh said. "They have a big, physical offensive line that does what they do well. You have to play team defense. Everyone has to play together, do their job, be physical and do it as a group."

The Ravens must also worry about stopping Ben Roethlisberger. Although he turned 45 pass attempts into 23 completions and 264 yards during Week 9's loss, the quarterback has fared far better at Heinz Field in 2016:

Ben Roethlisberger's 2016 Home/Road Splits Stat Home Road GP 5 7 CMP % 70.5 59.4 PASS YD/G 327.2 272.0 YPA 8.48 6.73 TD 17 9 INT 3 8 QB RTG 119.0 78.4 ESPN.com

Pittsburgh has averaged 30.4 points in those five home games, which include victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, as well as a a shootout loss against the Cowboys.

Both teams are peaking at the right time. Per Football Outsiders' weighted DVOA, which places an added emphasis on recent results, the Steelers and Ravens rank Nos. 1 and 5, respectively. Baltimore flaunted offensive spunk with 88 points over the past three weeks, and it's going to need another strong showing against Pittsburgh's prolific trio of Roethlisberger, Bell and star receiver Antonio Brown.

The Ravens have won their last four meetings, but neither side has held the feud's upper hand for long.