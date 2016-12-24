NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions

The New York Giants entered Week 16 with a chance to lock up a playoff berth and even a remote shot of capturing the NFC East.

They walked away with neither on Thursday night, turning in an error-filled performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-19 defeat. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as a result.

While Dallas has things in lockstep, nearly everything else is up in the air. The Kansas City Chiefs have a win-and-you're-in game against the Denver Broncos on Christmas night, which will come a day after things get sorted out on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the updated wild-card picture in both conferences.

AFC

Seed Team W L 1 New England Patriots 12 2 2 Oakland Raiders 11 3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 5 4 Houston Texans 8 6 5 Kansas City Chiefs 10 4 6 Miami Dolphins 9 5 7 Baltimore Ravens 8 6 8 Tennessee Titans 8 6 9 Denver Broncos 8 6 10 Indianapolis Colts 7 7 11 Buffalo Bills 7 7 NFL.com

The Kansas City Chiefs Can Clinch a Playoff Spot If...

They win. It's that simple. The Chiefs can also clinch with a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie.

Prediction: The Chiefs will clinch their playoff spot this week. Arrowhead Stadium at night on Christmas is a near-impossible scenario for any team, even the defending champion Broncos. Look for the Chiefs to take care of business and then shift their focus to stealing the AFC West from the Oakland Raiders.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Can Clinch a Playoff Spot or the AFC North If...

They defeat the Ravens on Christmas.

Prediction: The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are cresting at the perfect time and look like the biggest threat to the New England Patriots in the AFC playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins Can Clinch a Playoff Spot If...

They defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road, and the Broncos lose or tie against Kansas City.

They tie, and the Broncos and Ravens lose. The Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans would also have to lose or tie.

Prediction: The Dolphins lose to the Bills on the road and fail to clinch a playoff berth. They lose again in Week 17 to the Patriots and miss the playoffs.

NFC

Seed Team W L T 1 Dallas Cowboys 12 2 0 2 Seattle Seahawks 9 4 1 3 New York Giants 10 5 0 4 Atlanta Falcons 9 5 0 5 Detroit Lions 9 5 0 6 Green Bay Packers 8 6 0 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 6 0 8 Washington Redskins 7 6 1 9 Minnesota Vikings 7 7 0 NFL.com

The New York Giants Can Clinch a Playoff Spot If...

The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose or tie.

The Atlanta Falcons lose.

Prediction: One of those teams above finds a way to lose and clinch things for the Giants. The Giants are making the playoffs whether they back in or not.

The Detroit Lions Can Clinch the NFC North If...

They win, and the Packers lose or tie.

They tie, and the Packers lose.

Prediction: The Lions lose to the Cowboys on the road and head into Week 17 needing a win over the Packers to make the playoffs. That does not happen.

The Detroit Lions Can Clinch a Playoff Spot If...

Any of the above happens.

They win, and the Buccaneers lose or tie.

They tie, and the Buccaneers lose.

They tie, the Buccaneers tie and the Falcons win.

Washington loses or ties, the Buccaneers lose and the Falcons win or tie.

Prediction: See above.

The Atlanta Falcons Can Clinch the NFC South If...

They win, and the Buccaneers lose or tie.

They tie, and the Buccaneers lose.

Prediction: The Falcons lose on the road to the Panthers, and the Buccaneers lose on the road to the Saints. They both head into Week 17 needing a win to make the playoffs.

The Atlanta Falcons Can Clinch a Playoff Spot If...

They win, and they clinch strength-of-schedule tiebreaker versus the Lions.

They win or tie, and the Packers lose or tie.

They win, and the Lions lose or tie.

They tie, and the Lions tie.

Washington loses or ties, and the Packers lose.

Prediction: See above. Falcons wind up winning the NFC South.