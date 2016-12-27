2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round Prospects

Draft chatter is still in its infancy as college bowl season presses on and the NFL regular season approaches its conclusion, which means much of the prospect-specific focus to this point has centered on the 2017 class' most dynamic talents.

But with many deep position groups emerging, it's worth taking some time to break down a few prospects who are flying under the radar as 2017 approaches.

Without further ado, here's an updated first-round mock draft with a focus on potential NFL difference-makers who deserve more hype.

As a brief housekeeping note, keep in mind the order projected below is based on standings and records through Week 16. Additionally, teams that qualify for the postseason will comprise selection Nos. 21 through 32 and will not be officially slotted into the order until play gets underway.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Dec. 26 Pick Team Player/Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster, LB Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen, DL Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Quincy Wilson, CB Florida 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams) Jamal Adams, S LSU 6 New York Jets Mitch Trubisky, QB North Carolina 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT Wisconsin 8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE Tennessee 9 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB LSU 10 Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia) DeShone Kizer, QB Notre Dame 11 Arizona Cardinals Tim Williams, OLB Alabama 12 Buffalo Bills Cam Robinson, OT Alabama 13 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State 14 New Orleans Saints Jabrill Peppers, S Michigan 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings) Mike Williams, WR Clemson 16 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR Western Michigan 17 Baltimore Ravens Jalen Tabor, CB Florida 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross, WR Washington 19 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE Alabama 20 Washington Redskins Montravius Adams, DL Auburn 21 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB Clemson 22 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford 23 Detroit Lions Sidney Jones, CB Washington 24 Seattle Seahawks Caleb Brantley, DL Florida 25 Miami Dolphins Takkarist McKinley, DE UCLA 26 New York Giants Gareon Conley, CB Ohio State 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Malik McDowell, DL Michigan State 28 Kansas City Chiefs Carl Lawson, DE Auburn 29 Atlanta Falcons Harold Landry, DE Boston College 30 Oakland Raiders Desmond King, CB Iowa 31 Dallas Cowboys Charle Harris, DE Missouri 32 New England Patriots Ryan Anderson, OLB Alabama Author's Projections

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Tight ends don't typically garner copious amounts of buzz in NFL draft circles, but Alabama's O.J. Howard is worth getting excited about.

Although the 6'6", 251-pound senior wrecking ball has tallied just six receiving touchdowns and 1,576 yards from scrimmage during his four years with the Crimson Tide, Howard has the size and speed to slot in as a prototypical field-stretching force at the next level.

"Howard has all of the tools to be an elite player at his position," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah wrote. "He's big, explosive and versatile. He can play with his hand on the ground, as an H-back or even split out wide. He is a matchup nightmare for linebackers because of his speed, and he has a major size advantage over secondary defenders."

Based on those qualities, Howard would be a natural fit for the Denver Broncos—who would benefit immensely from adding a seam-stretcher who could deflect attention away from wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

With the Broncos searching for a concrete offensive identity as they try to determine whether Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch is their signal-caller of the future, Howard could help ease the transition and serve as a topnotch safety blanket for years to come.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Clemson's Mike Williams, Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook and Washington's John Ross have all received praise in college football's top wide receiver conversation this season, but Western Michigan's Corey Davis may be the best of the bunch.

During the Broncos' undefeated regular season, Davis posted 91 receptions for 1,427 yards and 18 touchdowns as he ripped off 15.7 yards per catch.

When it comes to the skill set that differentiates him from his peers, it's all about tactical refinement.

"Davis combines nifty route running with good body control and after-the-catch ability," Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo wrote. "He projects as a strong intermediate threat, capable of separating on dig and comeback routes while sneaking behind the defense at times more due to his route running than his speed."

Considering he's a complete and experienced prospect who can make an immediate impact, Davis should be one of the Tennessee Titans' top targets in the middle of the first round.

The up-and-coming Titans have proved throughout the 2016 season that they have the running game to grind things out and compete with the toughest opponents, but a more potent aerial attack would do wonders for their offensive balance.

Enter Davis, who would represent a seamless fit in a depleted receiving corps that's leaned on Rishard Matthews, Harry Douglas, Tajae Sharpe and Kendall Wright.

With Davis in tow, quarterback Marcus Mariota could finally have the No. 1 target he needs to help the Titans make a leap of substantial proportions.

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Washington Huskies cornerback Sidney Jones tallied only two interceptions during his junior season, but don't let that number overshadow what he brings to the table on a weekly basis.

The Diamond Bar, California, native is a polished shutdown presence on the outside, and his composure has allowed him to vault up draft boards during the Huskies' run to the College Football Playoff.

"You have to be one with yourself mentally to know that you can react properly and get the job done," Washington defensive back Kevin King said, per the Seattle Times' Percy Allen. "That's something that Sidney does real well. He's real patient. He has trust in himself and he trusts his ability."

That approach should ingratiate Jones to teams during the predraft process, and the Detroit Lions would be wise to take notice.



Although they've been decent against the pass this season, the Lions could benefit from adding a reliable and fundamentally sound corner opposite Darius Slay.

"He mixes in a variety of techniques (press, bail and off) in coverage yet is rarely out of position when the ball is thrown in his area," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote of Jones. "He maintains hip-pocket positioning on receivers down the field but also flashes the explosiveness to close quickly out of his breaks on short and intermediate routes."

Washington's top corner may not generate as much hype as Florida's Quincy Wilson and Jalen Tabor, but he represents a high-floor selection who has long-term starting potential in the NFL.

