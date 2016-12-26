NFL Playoff Odds 2017: Super Bowl Lines for AFC, NFC Contenders After Week 16

Even though the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys still have to play in a Monday night game that will have serious playoff implications in the NFC, the NFL's playoff picture has gotten much clearer after Week 16.

The Pittsburgh Steelers used a last-second Antonio Brown touchdown to clinch the AFC North on Sunday night with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. It also clinched a playoff berth for the Kansas City Chiefs in the process.

In the NFC, the New York Giants punched their ticket to the playoffs, but they backed in thanks to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

With just one week of play left to go, let's take a look ahead to Super Bowl LI and the current odds for each of the contending teams, courtesy of OddsShark.

Super Bowl LI Odds Team Odds New England Patriots 2-1 Dallas Cowboys 7-2 Seattle Seahawks 8-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-1 Atlanta Falcons 17-2 Green Bay Packers 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 Oakland Raiders 20-1 New York Giants 20-1 Detroit Lions 40-1 Houston Texans 40-1 Miami Dolphins 50-1 Washington Redskins 80-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 125-1

The Favorites

New England Patriots (2-1)

They've faced their fair share of obstacles, yet the New England Patriots continue to be the elite organization in the AFC and arguably all of football.

Quarterback Tom Brady started his season late due to the four-game Deflategate suspension and didn't miss a beat:

He has a 10-1 record with 3,278 passing yards and 25 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions this season as he garnered his 12th Pro Bowl nomination.

With home-field advantage all but locked up, the Patriots have to like their chances as long as Brady is under center at Gillette Stadium. B/R took a look at his stats heading into Week 16:

Tom Brady is the home field advantage 💯 pic.twitter.com/oDQmAXsxLR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2016

Brady's been able to do all this with an inconsistent receiving corps, which included tight end Rob Gronkowski going down with a season-ending back injury after Week 12.

It's forced him to rely on lesser-known receivers behind Julian Edelman as he's made rookie Malcolm Mitchell and Chris Hogan serviceable contributors at the NFL level.

He's also been helped out by the touchdown machine that is running back LeGarrette Blount, who is second in the league with 17 touchdowns. He never had more than seven in a season before 2016, and he's already broken a franchise record, per the Patriots:

That combination is going to be tough to stop come postseason time, which is why the Patriots are projected to win their fifth Super Bowl since 2001.

Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

There's been a youthful revolution in Dallas this season as a pair of rookies, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, have turned things around for an organization that was 4-12 last season.

A lot of that has to do with the dynamic duo of rookies that have taken the league by storm.

Prescott took the starting job from an injured Tony Romo and made sure that he wouldn't see the field even after he recovered thanks to 3,418 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Still, there was chatter after a second loss to the New York Giants that Prescott should have made way for Romo. But a strong performance curbed those notions, as discussed by NFL Network's Good Morning Football:

There's been little doubt that Elliott has quickly risen to the top of the heap among NFL rushers. Through 14 games, he led the league with 1,551 yards along with 13 touchdowns, which broke a franchise record, per the Cowboys:

With that rushing touchdown, it gave @EzekielElliott the most rushing touchdowns by a #DallasCowboys rookie. pic.twitter.com/zbSLRIQ5aS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 19, 2016

But a lot of their success has to do with the Cowboys offensive line, which has protected Prescott and paved the way for Elliott better than any unit in the league possibly could have.

They've even garnered the respect of opposing coaches, as Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told David Fleming of ESPN.com: "The Dallas offensive line is unbelievable. They're by far the best in the league that I've seen."

As long as the line stays intact, Dallas will be tough to break down.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.