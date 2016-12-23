Updating the Hottest Questions of the 2016-2017 MLB Offseason, Week 8

Any time a World Series comes down to a Game 7, it’s typical for it to be dissected months after—often times until the start of the next season.
Moves are analyzed every which way, situations replayed and criticism levied on those deserving. It’s highly unusual, however, for that criticism to be thrown towards the opposing team.
But Cubs manager Joe Maddon finds himself in that circumstance, defending, among many things, his usage of closer Aroldis Chapman in that decisive seventh game.
In a conference with reporters after signing a deal with the Yankees this offseason, Chapman criticized Maddon for overusing him in the playoffs, saying he was tired when he blew a save in the eighth inning of that decisive game Chicago eventually won in 10 frames.
Chapman is right. Though he repeatedly stated before the playoffs began that he is only comfortable pitching the ninth inning, Maddon used him for several multiple-inning outings throughout the playoffs. There was reason to question heading into Game 7 whether Chapman’s arm was tired.
Moreover, Maddon earned criticism just a half inning later when he called for Javy Baez, who had homered earlier in the game, to bunt on a two-strike count. Baez bunt went foul, causing him to strike out.
Maddon’s defense is simple: The Cubs won.
And that’s really all that matters. Coaching decisions, managerial moves and the play on the field are all broken down in the context of how they affect the outcome of a game.
These moves, while questionable, didn’t affect the outcome. And Chicago doesn’t get to a World Series without Maddon who was outstanding throughout the regular season.
So why does it matter? Could the Cubs have done a better job of winning Game 7? The obvious answer: No. All that matters is the final score.