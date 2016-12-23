Updating the Hottest Questions of the 2016-2017 MLB Offseason, Week 8

By the time the 2017 season ends, we may look back on the offseason and come to realize that the biggest names of the winter began the season on the White Sox roster.

The most heralded move of the offseason—on both sides—came when Chicago dealt left-handed starter Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Sale had to go first so as not to compete with teammate and fellow left-handed starter Jose Quintana, who will also immediately impact the top of any contending rotation.

With Chicago in rebuild mode, Quintana should be on his way to a contending team soon. If general manager Rick Hahn has proved one thing this offseason, it’s that he’s able to identify trade partners that give the White Sox maximum return in any trade.

As Hahn works the phones, he might be listening closest to the New York Yankees, who Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported were interested in acquiring Quintana.

It makes sense for both clubs. New York, looking to contend in 2017, would like to bolster its rotation. Quintana has played well against the Boston Red Sox—the Yankees’ chief competition in the AL East this upcoming season—throughout his career. Quintana’s 0.98 WHIP against Boston is his best career mark against any AL club, a terrible outing in Boston this season notwithstanding.

The White Sox, meanwhile, have four pitchers in MLB.com’s top 100 prospects (Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez and Carson Fulmer). They should now turn their attention toward acquiring position player prospects. The Yankees have five in the aforementioned list (outfielder Clint Frazier, shortstop Gleyber Torres, middle infielder Jorge Mateo, outfielder Aaron Judge and outfielder Blake Rutherford).