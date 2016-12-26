NFL Draft 2017: Latest 1st-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16

With the completion of Week 16, just one week separates a majority of the league from seeing their respective seasons end.
That allows many to put their complete focus on the 2017 NFL draft, which will take place from April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
For organizations looking for young talent to build around for the future or for contenders looking for that missing piece, the draft provides an abundance of possibilities that free agency or the trade market might not provide.
With that, here is a look at my latest first-round mock draft, where I have deciphered the order by using the current NFL standings:
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|DeShone Kizer
|QB
|Notre Dame
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from Rams)
|Jalen Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|6
|New York Jets
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Mike WIlliams
|WR
|Clemson
|8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|10
|Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|11
|Arizona Cardinals
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|Malik McDowell
|DE
|Michigan State
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|USC
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|DeMarcus Walker
|DE
|Florida State
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|19
|Denver Broncos
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|20
|Washington Redskins
|Jabrill Peppers
|S/LB
|Michigan
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|Desmond King
|CB
|Iowa
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|23
|New York Giants
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|24
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|25
|Houston Texans
|Roderick Johnson
|OT
|Florida State
|26
|Detroit Lions
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Charles Walker
|DT
|Oklahoma
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Tim Williams
|LB
|Alabama
|29
|Atlanta Falcons
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|30
|Oakland Raiders
|Christian McCaffrey
|WR/RB
|Stanford
|31
|New England Patriots
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|32
|Dallas Cowboys
|Cordrea Tankersley
|CB
|Clemson
Myles Garrett Could Go No. 1
No QB has proven to be more worthy than Myles Garrett as we approach the 2017 NFL Draft in the coming months pic.twitter.com/g0NX4Yihk8— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2016
Wins by the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers during Week 16 ensured that the Cleveland Browns are positioned to have the No. 1 pick come April.
It was a productive week for the Browns nonetheless as they also avoided going 0-16 with a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Still, the Browns would have five months to figure out who they will take with the No. 1 overall pick. But it already seems they have a good idea of who they'll select.
A source "close to the situation" has informed ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Browns have an "astronomical grade" for Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.
However, he did add that the organization "is still doing its due diligence in scouting quarterbacks."
Garrett has been one of the best defensive linemen in the country since his freshman year in 2014.
In just 33 career games, he has put up 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss. He's exhibited superior strength and athleticism for a defensive lineman, via the SEC:
Myles Garrett is just an absolute MONSTER. https://t.co/wH5H7Xs555— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 3, 2016
His presence would be a welcome addition to the Cleveland defensive line. Entering Week 17, the Browns rank dead last in the NFL with 22 sacks while their rushing defense is second-worst, allowing 2,214 yards.
Only the 49ers have allowed more rushing yards at 2,567.
While Garrett won't be a complete solution to those problems, drafting him would be a step in the right direction for the Browns.
His pass-rushing ability would give them a prospective talent who could develop into a feared pass-rusher while his athleticism could help seal off the edge on run plays.
Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.