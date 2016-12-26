NFL Draft 2017: Latest 1st-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16

NFL Draft 2017: Latest 1st-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16
With the completion of Week 16, just one week separates a majority of the league from seeing their respective seasons end. 

That allows many to put their complete focus on the 2017 NFL draft, which will take place from April 27-29 in Philadelphia. 

For organizations looking for young talent to build around for the future or for contenders looking for that missing piece, the draft provides an abundance of possibilities that free agency or the trade market might not provide. 

With that, here is a look at my latest first-round mock draft, where I have deciphered the order by using the current NFL standings:

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round
Pick Team Player Position School
1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M
2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame
3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina
4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DT Alabama
5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Jalen Tabor CB Florida
6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette RB LSU
7 San Diego Chargers Mike WIlliams WR Clemson
8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee
9 Carolina Panthers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin
10 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Dalvin Cook RB Florida State
11 Arizona Cardinals Cam Robinson OT Alabama
12 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams S LSU
13 Indianapolis Colts Malik McDowell DE Michigan State
14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama
15 New Orleans Saints Adoree' Jackson CB USC
16 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington
17 Baltimore Ravens DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC
19 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama
20 Washington Redskins Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan
21 Green Bay Packers Desmond King CB Iowa
22 Miami Dolphins Charles Harris DE Missouri
23 New York Giants Reuben Foster LB Alabama
24 Kansas City Chiefs Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt
25 Houston Texans Roderick Johnson OT Florida State
26 Detroit Lions Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State
27 Seattle Seahawks Charles Walker DT Oklahoma
28 Pittsburgh Steelers Tim Williams LB Alabama
29 Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones CB Washington
30 Oakland Raiders Christian McCaffrey WR/RB Stanford
31 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis LB Florida
32 Dallas Cowboys Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson

      

Myles Garrett Could Go No. 1

Wins by the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers during Week 16 ensured that the Cleveland Browns are positioned to have the No. 1 pick come April.

It was a productive week for the Browns nonetheless as they also avoided going 0-16 with a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers. 

Still, the Browns would have five months to figure out who they will take with the No. 1 overall pick. But it already seems they have a good idea of who they'll select. 

A source "close to the situation" has informed ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Browns have an "astronomical grade" for Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. 

However, he did add that the organization "is still doing its due diligence in scouting quarterbacks."

Garrett has been one of the best defensive linemen in the country since his freshman year in 2014. 

In just 33 career games, he has put up 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss. He's exhibited superior strength and athleticism for a defensive lineman, via the SEC:

His presence would be a welcome addition to the Cleveland defensive line. Entering Week 17, the Browns rank dead last in the NFL with 22 sacks while their rushing defense is second-worst, allowing 2,214 yards. 

Only the 49ers have allowed more rushing yards at 2,567. 

While Garrett won't be a complete solution to those problems, drafting him would be a step in the right direction for the Browns. 

His pass-rushing ability would give them a prospective talent who could develop into a feared pass-rusher while his athleticism could help seal off the edge on run plays. 

    

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.

