NFL Free Agents 2017: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market

With the postseason just a few weeks away, it's hard for football fans to start focusing on the offseason regardless of whether their team is in the hunt or not.

But for countless organizations whose seasons are already over, it's never too early to start looking ahead, which includes working within the free-agency market.

A number of big names are set to test the market, but free agency in the NFL usually doesn't yield as many team changes as the other big-four sports.

There are some big names out there though, and here are predictions for where they'll be playing come 2017.

Kirk Cousins

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins seized the opportunity of being the team's starter once Robert Griffin III departed.

After a season in which he led the league with a 69.8 completion percentage, Cousins posted his second straight 4,000-yard season while breaking his own franchise record, per the Redskins:

#Redskins QB Kirk Cousins just broke his own franchise record for most passing yards in a single season. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/pJWYpnzmM1 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 20, 2016

Entering Week 17, Cousins has thrown for 4,630 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, it might not be enough to keep Washington in the playoff hunt, as the Redskins are on the outside looking in when it comes to the wild-card hunt.

Washington is fighting for the final postseason spot with an 8-6-1 record and has to leapfrog the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Regardless, the impending free agent is expected to haul in a pretty penny during the offseason, and for NFL Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders, it's well-deserved:

"Kirk Cousins could start for 5 teams in the NFC and would love his services."@DeionSanders names a few: https://t.co/doFBxPwBlv pic.twitter.com/gQDfBcuBlV — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2016

The Redskins avoided giving Cousins a big contract last season when they put the franchise tag on him, which acted as a one-year, $19.95 million deal.

It looks like they'll try that again, as CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora (via colleague John Breech) reported back in November that Washington will put the franchise tag on Cousins for a second year if they can't reach a long-term deal.

But it shouldn't get that far given Cousins' success over the last two years. There is no legitimate upgrade anywhere else within the league or the incoming 2017 NFL draft class, and letting Cousins walk would be a huge blow to the organization.

The Redskins should be prepared to pay up, as Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post forecast that Cousins' deal will call for something around the $100 million range.

That's a worthy investment for a player that can lead Washington's offense for years to come. If they can't come up with an offer that Cousins likes, he could start searching for greener pastures.

Prediction: Cousins signs a five-year, $100 million deal with Redskins

Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has had some problems staying on the field throughout his first four years in the NFL.

There have been suspensions, including a three-game ruling to start the 2016 season, and season-ending injuries that limited 2015 to just six games.

But when he's been able to stay on the field, Bell has been one of the most explosive rushers in the league, recording over 4,000 rushing yards in just 47 games.

This year, he's continued to display his dual-threat capabilities as a rusher and receiver with 1,268 yards on the ground and another 616 through the air. It put him atop the heap of NFL rushers, according to FiveThirtyEight:

Le’Veon Bell is the most dominant player in the NFL: https://t.co/ZgXi7781MD pic.twitter.com/65ObDCcUKS — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 21, 2016

If the Steelers want to keep Bell in Pittsburgh, they'll have to work out a long-term deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter though, Pittsburgh will use the franchise tag on him, which will be worth $12.377 million.

However, they could be using it as a placeholder to work out a longer deal during the offseason.

Prediction: Bell remains with Pittsburgh

Terrelle Pryor

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has attempted to squash any doubts that he couldn't make the transition from quarterback to pass-catcher.

In his fourth season in the league and his first as a legitimate wide receiver, Pryor has posted 70 catches for 913 yards and four touchdowns as Cleveland's leading pass-catcher.

At 6'4", 223 pounds, he's become an outside threat that can be a big-play target. However, he has battled some inconsistencies in the process.

While he's had five games of 75 yards or more, he's also been limited to 36 yards or less on five occasions.

That could be do to the team he's playing for, considering the Browns are one of the worst in NFL history.

Pryor could take the chance to bolt out of Cleveland and sign on with a team in a better situation. His departure would leave the Browns short-handed at the position and scrambling to find a top-tier replacement.

But he might not have as prominent a role in other offenses due to those intermittent struggles, which could drive his market value down.

That could raise the question of whether Pryor would rather play for less money on a contending team or get No. 1 receiver-like cash and continue to be on a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2007.

Prediction: Pryor leaves Cleveland