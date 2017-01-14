Julio Jones Injury: Updates on Falcons Star's Foot and Return

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones suffered a foot injury during the fourth quarter and did not return to the team's 36-20 NFC Divisional Round win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Latest on Jones' Status

Saturday, Jan. 14

According to Kelsey Conway of the team's official website, Jones was listed as questionable but did not return with the Falcons up multiple scores late.

Jones nearly made history in 2015. He and Antonio Brown each finished with 136 receptions, tying for the second-highest total in a single season. Jones also stands alone in second place after recording 1,871 receiving yards in 2015.

While the four-time Pro Bowler didn't set nearly the same pace in 2016, he remains one of the best receivers in the league. He finished with 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is the most important member of Atlanta's offense, but Jones is a close second. Although the Falcons still have potent playmakers in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, their receiving corps is depleted without Jones.

His absence would put a lot of pressure on Mohamed Sanu, who hasn't lived up to expectations after signing for five years and $32.5 million in the offseason. Beyond Sanu, neither Justin Hardy nor Taylor Gabriel has a strong NFL track record.

Jones' injury couldn't come at a much worse time, as the Falcons are hoping to seal their first conference title since 1998.