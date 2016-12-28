Ranking the 10 Best NFL Games of Week 17

Aaron Rogers and the Packers will play for the NFC North title in the last game of the 2016 season.

The final week of the 2016 NFL regular season has arrived. While the majority of postseason slots have already been filled, there will still be plenty of meaningful action in the week ahead.

All 32 teams will play on Sunday. The last game of the day—and of the regular season—will pit the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title. Depending on what the Washington Redskins do earlier in the day, the Lions and Packers could be playing for the division crown and for the only remaining spot in the playoffs.

