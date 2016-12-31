Dalvin Cook Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

The most productive running back in Florida State history announced the end of his collegiate career Saturday, as Dalvin Cook declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat reported the news.

While the Seminoles struggled at times in 2016, it wasn't Cook's fault, as he amassed an incredible 1,765 rushing yards with 19 touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he had 488 receiving yards and caught a pass for a touchdown.

That came on the heels of a dominant sophomore season in which Cook totaled 1,935 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns en route to finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

He picked up where he left off as a junior and made FSU history by becoming the first Seminoles player to rush for 4,000 career yards, passing Warrick Dunn on the all-time list in the process.

Cook arguably had even more of a burden on his shoulders in 2016 than in 2015 thanks to the fact that freshman Deondre Francois started at quarterback. Francois often took a beating behind an offensive line that struggled to pass-block, so head coach Jimbo Fisher leaned heavily on Cook as his workhorse.

The 21-year-old has all the makings of a player who can carry an offense in the NFL as well.

Although a national championship and a Heisman Trophy eluded him at Florida State, there was little incentive for him to return for his senior season given that it would have been difficult for him to improve upon the production he put up as a sophomore and a junior.

Cook has first-round talent and figures to be among the top running backs off the board, which made entering the draft a sensible move.

Considering his importance to Florida State, his usage likely would have been through the roof in 2017, and that could have increased his chance of an injury.

