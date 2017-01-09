Mitch Trubisky Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky declared for the 2017 NFL draft Monday, as he announced in an essay on The Players' Tribune.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," Trubisky wrote. "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

After the departure of Marquise Williams, Trubisky stepped in in 2016 and produced one of the best quarterbacking seasons in UNC history with a program-high 3,748 yards and 30 touchdown throws while completing 68.2 percent of his passes.

It included a stretch in which he threw for over 400 yards against James Madison, Pittsburgh and Florida State in succession.

He led the Tar Heels to an 8-5 record and a Sun Bowl appearance.

The strong season saw him shoot up draft boards given his size and composure within the pocket as a pro-style passer.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Trubisky to go No. 2 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in his latest mock draft.

In November, CBS Sports' Jason La Confora reported that the Cleveland Browns' "scouts and brass are very high" on Trubisky.

Considering this year's quarterback draft class is so shallow, the one-win Browns could try to make him their franchise quarterback in April.