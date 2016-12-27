Fantasy Football Week 17: Tuesday's Daily Fantasy Market Report

Daily fantasy football players are tasked with converting the news and trends from around the NFL each week into actionable and successful investments in the DFS marketplace.

Most traditional fantasy leagues have concluded, but we continue to play the daily game all the way through the playoffs. The NFL news cycle is always churning out meaningful updates, which we must sift through to gain an edge. With this unique final week of the season, we'll need to decipher which teams will be resting players and identify the emergent assets due for upticks in usage.

For example, there is talk of the Pittsburgh Steelers resting workhorse tailback Le'Veon Bell, who has 41 more touches than any other player since Week 11. With the Steelers fixed as the third seed in the AFC playoffs, this inconsequential matchup with the Cleveland Browns could create some value for fantasy purposes.

This would prove entirely intriguing for DFS investors, as veteran tailback DeAngelo Williams is reasonably priced across both major marketplaces and could enjoy a rewarding workload against the AFC's most generous rush defense.

We detail this situation and other significant scenarios heading into the final week of the regular season. Join us in discussing several key news items affecting the daily fantasy football market for Week 17, and please share your thoughts and lineup questions in the comments below.