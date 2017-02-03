Michael Vick Retires: Latest Comments and Reaction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After 13 NFL seasons, quarterback Michael Vick told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday he has officially retired, per SportsCenter.

The 36-year-old spent the 2015 campaign as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and ahead of the 2016 season, he made his desire to play one more year clear, according to Jordan Raanan of NJ.com:

I would love to play this year, suit up for another run at it. I still feel like I could play and there is a lot left in the tank. ... Playing another year is very important just for my psyche, just to get it out of my system, to go out with a bang.

Despite Vick's feelings on the matter, the right opportunity never presented itself, which led to his decision to ride off into the sunset after a long and productive career.

The former Virginia Tech standout entered the league in 2001 as the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, and he was one of the most hyped prospects to ever make the leap from college to the pros.

Vick made three Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Falcons before his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring landed him in prison and caused him to miss both the 2007 and 2008 campaigns.

It seemed as though Vick's career was over, but the Philadelphia Eagles and then-head coach Andy Reid gave him a second chance, signing him prior to the 2009 season.

That set the stage for one of the greatest comeback seasons in NFL history. In 2010, Vick started 12 games and led the Eagles to the playoffs. He set career highs with 21 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores and made his fourth and final Pro Bowl.

Vick's production and playing time dropped off over his next three years with the Eagles before he finished his time in the NFL with one-year stints as a backup with the New York Jets and Steelers.

While the electric lefty's career didn't end with the excitement and fanfare it began with, he left an indelible mark on the league.

He is the all-time leader in career rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109, and he helped pave the way for other dual-threat signal-callers.

Although Vick was far from the first pass-run threat to enter the league at quarterback, he helped popularize the style, and his success seemingly made teams across the NFL more open to taking chances on similar players.

Vick never won a Super Bowl, but he made five playoff starts, posted a career regular-season record of 61-51-1 and caused plenty of headaches for opposing players and defensive coordinators.

Vick was unique, and even though one can argue he never reached the heights expected out of a first overall draft pick, NFL fans are likely to always remember him and his contributions to the sport.

