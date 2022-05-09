2022 Lottery Simulation and NBA Mock Draft: Who Would Knicks Take No. 1?

1 of 6

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Knicks defying the odds and winning the lottery would result in some interesting debate around Leon Rose's table. Julius Randle would be in the center of it given his perceived plummeting trade value, coach Tom Thibodeau's reluctance to use him as a center and the fact that the consensus top-three picks project best as power forwards.

Rose will surely bait and welcome trade calls from teams that are considering shopping a star who they're uncertain will re-sign long term. The Knicks also figure to think about moving down for Jaden Ivey or Shaedon Sharpe, guards who fit the roster cleaner than the draft's Big Three of Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren. Ivey would give the roster an explosive ball-handler to put more pressure on defenses, while Sharpe may have wild-card star potential fueled by bounce and shot-making that would complement RJ Barrett on the wing.

Sticking at No. 1 is still the most realistic outcome. Banchero makes the least sense for New York given his redundant mid-range scoring skill set with Randle's, plus similar defensive question marks as a non-rim-protecting big. On paper, Holmgren fits better because of his defense and shot-blocking next to Randle.

But Smith has seemingly become the more preferable prospect among scouts, and he'd likely have the edge with New York for both his elite shooting and defensive potential. At baseline, he projects as the league's highest-caliber type of three-and-D player. Though that label may sound limiting, he's a full year younger than Holmgren, giving him more time to continue building on the self-creation (75 isolation points) and passing flashes.

At 6'10", Smith just buried 79 threes and 42 pull-ups, unmatched numbers from previous prospects his size and age. His fit next to Randle isn't clunky enough for the Knicks to hesitate if they believe Auburn's freshman was the No. 1 prospect. While there are reasons to suggest they can coexist, Smith could also make Rose more willing to trade Randle, even if it's for lower-profile players. Re-signing Robinson would then become a priority, as he'd be a near-textbook frontcourt partner for the more perimeter-oriented Smith, who's not as athletic or impactful defending the paint.

It's also possible that winning the lottery or jumping into the top three immediately triggers Rose to shop Randle. And if that's the strategy, the best fit between Smith, Banchero and Holmgren wouldn't matter.

At this point, predicting who the Knicks like most is guesswork. But between the amount of steam Smith has gained as the draft's top prospect, his floor and ceiling, and his fit next to Randle, he's the sensible projection for the Knicks if they win the lottery.