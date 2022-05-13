2022 NBA Draft Lottery Simulation and Mock Draft: Who Would OKC Take No. 1?

0 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue to build from scratch through the draft, and only three teams will have a better chance of winning the 2022 NBA lottery. OKC hitting on its 12.5 percent odds would significantly help expedite its process of returning to relevance and creating a credible nucleus.

General manager Sam Presti locked in his backcourt of the future last year by selecting Josh Giddey to play alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Presti has ultimately added some keeper prospects, with Giddey looking like one of the league's top triple-double threats and best passers, Tre Mann flashing dynamic scoring ability and Luguentz Dort giving the team a valuable perimeter defender.

The next obvious step for Presti is improving Oklahoma City's frontcourt, whether it's with a wing or a big. Next season will be critical for Aleksej Pokusevski, whose flashes haven't been persuasive enough to ease concerns over his lack of production and his inefficiency.

This draft is known for the big men at the top, specifically Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith. It may hurt to land at No. 4.

But by jumping into the top three, the Thunder can plug a hole at forward with a franchise-caliber player. Presti will have to determine how much fit should matter when assessing options at No. 1. Chances are, coming off a 24-win season with the majority of the players on the team looking upgradeable and replaceable, Presti and his staff will only take fit into account if they are struggling to confidently identify a best player available.

