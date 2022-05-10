2022 Lottery Simulation and NBA Mock Draft: Who Would Blazers Take No. 1?

1 of 6

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Blazers are entering a critical period with the team rock-bottoming to 27 wins and Damian Lillard turning 32 this offseason. Assuming the front office has no plans of trading its franchise player, there will be a short window to build the roster back to playoff-caliber, and there won't be any margin for error in the draft or free agency.

The Blazers would obviously benefit from a second star, and like any team that winds up with the first pick, the decision will surely come down to Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren. Given Smith's skill set, his fit at the 4 and Banchero and Holmgren's particular weaknesses, he'd be the best fit.

With the league's No. 29 defense, Portland also ranked No. 23 in three-point percentage and still loved to get up threes (No. 12 in attempts). As a versatile, frontcourt defender who can slide with wings, Smith also just became one of two freshmen 6'9" or taller to make 70 threes, and the other, Dante Green, wasn't nearly as accurate or threatening off the dribble. Auburn's star 18-year-old shot 42 percent on 188 three-point attempts and 40 percent on 105 pull-ups, unheard of numbers for a 6'10" big.

He also generated 75 points on 82 isolation possessions and 54 points on 60 post-ups, per Synergy Sports, showing the ability to separate with dribble moves and fallaways in one-on-one situations.

Banchero would give the Blazers an immediate offensive boost as well, but as a 30-minute starter, he wouldn't improve the team's defensive trajectory or shooting.

Holmgren makes plenty of sense on paper, mostly because of his rim protection and special defensive upside. The fear with Holmgren for this team revolves around how long it could take the 195-pound big man to become a consistent difference-maker. The only other 6'11"-plus NBA player under 200 pounds is Aleksej Pokusevski.

Compared to Smith, it's also reasonable to question how well Holmgren's shooting will translate early given the relatively small sample size of three-point attempts (3.3 per game), cold stretches and questionable free-throw percentages dating back to high school.

Smith would give Portland a different type of defensive asset valued for his perimeter coverage and switchability. The Blazers would still need to add a true rim protector, but it may be easier to find one than a three-and-D big who also creates for himself.

With Smith, Portland can add a frontcourt player it can feature or use to space the floor for Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Ultimately, each of the No. 1 overall candidates makes some sense for a Blazers team that needs more star power and frontcourt help. If the front office believes Banchero or Holmgren are the best long-term prospects, then that's all that really matters. But Smith has seemingly become a popular preferred option, as he checks the boxes of a high ceiling, zero risk thanks to three-and-D and easy fit, again for his shooting and defensive projection.