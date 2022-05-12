2022 NBA Lottery Simulation + Mock Draft: Who Would Wizards Take No. 1?

0 of 6

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Recent trades and draft picks have signaled that the Washington Wizards remain focused on competing. Rebuilding doesn't seem to be part of the plan. Would winning the 2022 NBA draft lottery make them more or less likely to restart from scratch?

That conversation continues to swirl around Bradley Beal and his current value to the franchise. All indications are he'll be re-signing to team back up with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

The Wizards hitting on their 3.0 percent chance of getting the first pick (or even their 13.9 percent of landing top-four) would likely raise the team's immediate ceiling. We just saw rookie Evan Mobley play a key role in elevating the Cleveland Cavaliers, for example.

And the main No. 1 overall candidates—all projected power forwards—each seem like they'd be dangerous next to Krisptaps Porzingis, who played 97.0 percent of his possessions in Washington at the 5. Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert are also relatively interchangeable, so the logjam problems don't feel as worrisome.

To become a realistic playoff threat, Washington will still needs its previous picks of Kispert, Avdija and Hachimura to stay healthy and make jumps.

Still, how much would Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren actually move the team's needle? Enough to make the Wizards a threat to win playoff series? If they're still middle-of-the-pack after Beal inevitably signs his new deal, it may make sense to blow it up and build around their 2022 first-round pick.

This is Part 4 of a five-part series of mock drafts with a different team winning the lottery each edition, courtesy of Tankathon. Part 1: New York Knicks, Part 2: Portland Trail Blazers, Part 3: New Orleans Pelicans

