Winners and Losers of Each NFL Draft Day Trade from Round 1

Jaguars Get: No. 27 pick

Buccaneers Get: No. 33 pick, No. 106 pick and No. 180 pick

Like the Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded back into the first round, sending second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to do so. The Jags scooped up Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the selection.

Winner: Jacksonville

This was a wonderful move for a Jaguars team that made a controversial one at the top of the draft. Jacksonville opted for Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first overall selection. Walker has tremendous physical upside but is a project and a true boom-or-bust prospect.

Lloyd, on the other hand, is a polished prospect who should provide an immediate boost at the second level.

"He has the sideline-to-sideline range to consistently contain perimeter runs and screens, as well as take advantage of run-throughs as the weak-side chase player," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Lloyd's speed and quickness are made better by his reliable eyes and trigger against the run."

Not only did Jacksonville get a wonderful player in Lloyd, they didn't give up much in the way of draft capital. To move up six spots and into Day 1, the Jaguars only surrendered a pair of Day 3 selections.

By moving back into the first round, Jacksonville also landed the fifth-year option for Lloyd, which may come into play a few years from now if he becomes a defensive centerpiece.

Loser: Minnesota Vikings



This was a relatively fair deal with no real loser between the teams involved. It did, however, take Lloyd off the board before he fell to the Vikings at No. 32.

We've previously discussed Minnesota's defensive deficiencies, and Lloyd would have been a great get for the Vikings. Instead, they grabbed Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

Cine was the 80th-ranked prospect on the B/R board and is a bit of a project.

"Cine is at his best when he has space between him and receivers, giving him time to see the play develop and react," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "With his skills and production, he has the ability to be a high-level backup with spot-starting duties later in his career."

Still, Cine is a reasonable pick for the Vikings. The other angle here is that Jacksonville's move to secure Lloyd robbed Minnesota of any opportunity to flip the 32nd pick to a team interested in landing him.

Theoretically, the Vikings could have dealt the last selection in Round 1 to a team eager to jump Jacksonville for Lloyd and still landed Cine on Day 2.

That opportunity never arose, though, as the Jags got aggressive and went up to get their guy.

