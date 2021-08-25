Jets' Vinny Curry to Miss Season with Blood Disorder; Had Surgery to Remove Spleen

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday that he will miss the 2021 season because of a rare blood disorder.

Curry wrote on Twitter that he had to have his spleen removed after being diagnosed with the blood disorder in July and and that he expected to return to the field in September. But he developed blood clots and is on blood thinners that require him to avoid physical contact for the next three to six months.

Curry said doctors expect him to make a full recovery and return to the field in 2022.

The Jets announced Tuesday that they placed Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Curry signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the team in March. He spent the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Curry had made the 53-man roster, he likely would have been used in pass-rushing situations for head coach Robert Saleh.

The loss of Curry compounds the Jets' depth issues on the defensive line. Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Ronald Blair, Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers will likely start the season as New York's four starters. Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd, Sheldon Rankins and Jabari Zuniga are among the backup options.

Curry spent the first six years of his career with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl in 2017. He spent the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old has 92 quarterback hits and 32.5 sacks in 123 career games.