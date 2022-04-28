Raptors' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

2 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While Raptors fans certainly don't want to think about the possibility of losing Nurse, it is at least out there and must be discussed.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic on April 11, the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Nurse as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel.

There are certainly many hurdles that would need to be cleared before the Lakers can even try to hire Nurse. He's still under contract with the Raptors, who would have to grant Los Angeles permission to speak with him.

If the Lakers receive permission to speak with Nurse and want to hire him, they would most likely have to negotiate a trade to facilitate the deal. There's no indication at this point that Nurse wants to leave Toronto. The Los Angeles rumors could also be a smoke screen from his camp to get a lucrative contract from the Raptors.

As for potential player trades and signings, the Raptors are about $32 million under the luxury-tax line of $147 million. The biggest thing they really need is an elite scorer who can get a bucket from anywhere at any point in the game.

Toronto finished the season ranked 14th in offensive rating (112.9) and 20th in points per game (109.4), per Basketball Reference. The top scorers who could be available this offseason include James Harden, Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine.

LaVine has made it sound like he's at least willing to go into unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. The Chicago Bulls can offer him a deal worth at least $210 million over five years, with the possibility for more if he makes an All-NBA team.

Other teams would only be able to give LaVine a four-year, $156 million deal, unless a sign-and-trade gets worked out.

Beal hasn't made any official decisions, but the 28-year-old told reporters in March it was "fair" to assume he was going to re-sign with the Washington Wizards this summer.

Who knows what's going to happen with Harden. He was supposedly going to opt in to his 2022-23 salary with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but he missed the deadline to file the paperwork, according to Charania.

Considering Harden's age (he turns 33 on Aug. 26) and erratic play over the past two seasons, is he the type of player a team would want to build an offense around?

Jalen Brunson's all-around skill set would seem like a natural fit for the Raptors, though the Dallas Mavericks are understandably going to try to re-sign him after his breakout season.