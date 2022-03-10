Celtics Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are too hot to touch.

Once struggling to tread water in the midsection of the NBA's Eastern Conference, the Shamrocks are quickly climbing the ladder and changing the range of possible outcomes for this campaign.

Their 115-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was their fourth in a row and 17th in their past 20 games. Their net efficiency rating during this stretch is a face-melting plus-16.1 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. For context, the Minnesota Timberwolves are second on that list at plus-7.8.

At this rate, one could argue that Boston requires no external assistance to get where it wants to go. But because the Celtics were slow out of the gate—23-24 before this ridiculous run—and because the East is so bunched up at the top, Boston might need more than a sizzling stretch to continue its ascension.

For the Celtics to get that kind of help, these are the teams their fans should be rooting for and against the rest of the way.