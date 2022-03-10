Celtics Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

Celtics Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular SeasonMarch 10, 2022
The Boston Celtics are too hot to touch.
Once struggling to tread water in the midsection of the NBA's Eastern Conference, the Shamrocks are quickly climbing the ladder and changing the range of possible outcomes for this campaign.
Their 115-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was their fourth in a row and 17th in their past 20 games. Their net efficiency rating during this stretch is a face-melting plus-16.1 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. For context, the Minnesota Timberwolves are second on that list at plus-7.8.
At this rate, one could argue that Boston requires no external assistance to get where it wants to go. But because the Celtics were slow out of the gate—23-24 before this ridiculous run—and because the East is so bunched up at the top, Boston might need more than a sizzling stretch to continue its ascension.
For the Celtics to get that kind of help, these are the teams their fans should be rooting for and against the rest of the way.
Root Against: Chicago Bulls
Of the four teams seeded above the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls are the most vulnerable.
Their rotation remains incomplete, with Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist) and Patrick Williams (wrist) still working their way back from injuries. Their defense has lost all momentum from its strong start and sits just 23rd in efficiency since Dec. 1, per NBA.com. Their credentials are the easiest to question since their plus-1.5 point differential is the worst among top-six seeds in either conference.
Plus, they simply aren't playing great basketball at the moment. They carried a five-game losing streak into Wednesday night and only snapped it by way of a date with the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
The Bulls are really good, but they can't pass the smell test of greatness. On the season, they are just 2-11 against the rest of the East's top six.
Root For: Detroit Pistons
This might be a long shot, but every championship story in sports features some degree of luck.
If the Pistons can maintain their recent groove—6-3 over their past nine games—they could provide some surprise assistance to the Celtics before the curtain drops.
They still have five remaining games against teams in the East's top six, not counting Friday's visit to Boston. They have a road game against the Miami Heat on March 15, a road tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers four nights later, a home clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on March 31, a visit from the Milwaukee Bucks on April 8 and close out the campaign in Philadelphia.
Is it likely they go 0-5 in these games? Probably. But is it possible they could throw Boston a bone and pick up a win or two? Absolutely. Top pick Cade Cunningham might be making a star turn, having pumped in 20-plus points in seven of his past nine outings.
Root Against: Philadelphia 76ers
This should be business as usual for Celtics fans.
Their Atlantic Division rival 76ers aren't exactly the most popular team in Boston, and their trade deadline deal for James Harden probably didn't boost their popularity.
It did, however, turn them into a buzz saw, as the one-time MVP has shown tremendous chemistry with the possible current MVP in Joel Embiid, all while Tyrese Maxey has morphed into a turbo-charged third option. Philadelphia is 5-1 since The Beard blockbuster and 5-0 when Harden has hit the hardwood.
Catching the Sixers won't be easy, although the deficit is only 1.5 games, so it's doable. Surpassing Philadelphia would do more than bump up Boston a seed line (and secure bragging rights), as the Celtics could improve their chances in any tiebreakers by winning their division.