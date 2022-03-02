Top Takeaways from Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. LeBron James, Lakers

0 of 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The wheels are falling off for the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost for the 10th time in their past 13 games on Tuesday night.

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-104 victory in Los Angeles. The three-time All-Star finished with a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds in the win. Jalen Brunson, who scored 16 points in the previous two games combined, dropped 22 and went 4-of-6 from three-point range.

The Mavs did take their foot off the gas pedal after opening up a 21-point lead late in the second quarter. The Lakers went on a 49-26 run over the final four minutes of the second quarter and entire third quarter to take an 87-85 lead.

Los Angeles ran out of steam down the stretch with just 17 points in the fourth quarter. Dwight Powell's dunk with 5:08 remaining put the Mavs back on top for good.

LeBron James finished with a game-high 26 points (10-of-18 from the field) and 12 rebounds. He was scoreless for an eight-minute, 36-second stretch in the fourth quarter until a dunk with 13.3 seconds left when the Mavs were up by seven points.

Russell Westbrook had just 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting. He had eight assists without a turnover in 38 minutes.