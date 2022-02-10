Grading Every Deal at the 2022 NBA Trade DeadlineFebruary 10, 2022
Grading Every Deal at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline
Come one, come all, you're just in time to witness the inevitable chaos of the 2022 NBA deadline and the stream-of-conscious reactions it incites.
This should be fun—contrary, of course, to what Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault thinks.
Grades will be doled out for each trade as they come through prior to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. To get us started, we've already cooked up evaluations for the Norman Powell-to-L.A. Clippers blockbuster and every deal that has gone down since.
As this drip of trades mutates into an avalanche of transactions, we'll be tackling the biggest, wildest, most punch-you-in-the-gut reports first and ordering our reflexive report cards accordingly.
Armchair-GM hats on? Twitter notifications set? The unavoidably annoying delay of draft-pick obligations and details getting reported acknowledged?
Bring it on, deadline day.
Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento, Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana
Indiana Pacers Receive: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson
Sacramento Kings Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, 2023 second-round pick (protected for Nos. 56-60)
Grades
Pacers: A
You can find a more detailed breakdown of this trade for both the Pacers and Kings here. Effectively, though, this deal sees Indiana chart a discernible course and Sacramento boldly, justifiably, yet not inarguably, shake up its Nowheresville stasis.
The Pacers' side of the coin is not beyond reproach. Sabonis was wired to be the soul of their offense and seemed like a fairly safe bet to remain a building block for Pacers. But Indiana is escaping its own lurch in a way. A rock-solid roster has neither played well enough nor been healthy enough to churn out better than a bottom-five record.
Jettisoning Sabonis—and, previously, Caris LeVert—infuses bigger-picture optionality. Haliburton is only 21 and blurs the line between universal complement and potential offensive hub. While he's almost too deferential and needs to find another gear on offense, he's a crafty passer who has hinted at surgicality and shot-making off the bounce. Out of the 50 players who have jacked at least 100 pull-up threes, only Mike Conley converts at a higher clip.
Sabonis did not age himself out of the Pacers' reconstruction. He's 25. But free agency looms in 2024, which will be here quicker than you think. Haliburton is essentially under team control for at least the next six years, given how rookie extensions/restricted free agency tend to play out. Keeping and extending Myles Turner makes a lot more sense now when Indiana isn't also forking over star money for another center.
Sticklers can point out the Pacers surrendered the best player while taking back the worst contract (Hield) without nabbing any picks. Chill out. Haliburton is the equivalent of multiple first-rounders, and Indiana scooped up extra draft choices as part of the LeVert trade. Hield also isn't some net zero. If you're going to overpay for anything, it might as well be functional shooting that further opens up the floor around your ball-handlers.
Kings: Incomplete
Criticism for the Kings came in droves once word leaked they had really, actually traded Haliburton. Much of it is fair. Haliburton is no worse than their second most important building block, and they forked him over for a really good player who's a questionable fit on the current roster and will command a mega payday in no later than two years' time.
Still, smart people were pushing for the Kings to do something that implied they gave a flying-you-know-what about the franchise's aimlessness. And to their credit, they snagged the best player in this deal. Sabonis can be the engine of an offense.
His floor game will be a breath of fresh air for their center rotation, and he can annihilate defenses from standstills with his passing. He will rebound his butt off and flatten dudes on screens.
Visualizing an optimal fit is nevertheless hard. The Kings need more cutters and shooters. Holiday's arrival will help some, but he and Harrison Barnes are now Sacramento's only players hitting threes at a clip above the league average of 34.9 percent on at least one attempt per game.
Adding Sabonis without rerouting Richaun Holmes will also prove clunky. Neither is a conventional floor-spacer. Sabonis commands attention outside the paint, but he's never been a particularly accurate or high-volume launcher from mid-range or deep. His chemistry with De'Aaron Fox will likely be defined by Sacramento's capacity to open the floor.
All-in acquisitions should offer more clarity than what the Kings tout now. But the arrival of a 25-year-old All-Star cannot be interpreted as a flop from the get-go—especially when they unloaded Hield in the process and didn't forfeit any draft equity.
This move is at once unsettling and understandable, potentially unnecessary but not without merit, worthy of nothing more or less than an incomplete grade that mirrors a process unfinished.
Norman Powell to LA Clippers
L.A. Clippers Receive: Robert Covington, Norman Powell
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow, 2025 second-round pick (from L.A., via Detroit)
Grades
Clippers: A
Many assumed the Clippers would approach the deadline as middle-rung sellers. Kawhi Leonard will probably miss the entire season recovering from a partially torn right ACL, and Paul George hasn't played since Dec. 22 while tending to a right elbow injury.
Except, well, why sell when you can opportunistically buy? The Clippers don't own their first-rounder this year anyway (shout-out, Oklahoma City). If team governor Steve Ballmer doesn't care about the size of his luxury-tax bills, you might as well maximize your peskiness this season while setting yourself up to make a juggernaut-shaped ruckus in the coming years.
This trade is more about the latter. Powell is an ideal complement to an offense powered by George and Leonard, without a floor general-type at point guard. He can stretch defenses away from the ball with the threat of his three-point shot and will add actual rim pressure to a Clippers offense that doesn't get much of it from their primary perimeter options.
Getting Robert Covington is gravy. He started playing better once the Blazers moved him to the bench, and he's the quintessential team defender, someone who can maximize small-ball lineups as a helper or the microsized center himself. Maybe he leaves after this year. Or maybe he outperforms expectations and the Clippers re-sign him in the name of advancing their monopoly on bigger wings.
Either outcome is fine at this opportunity cost. A 2025 Detroit second-rounder isn't all that appealing with Cade Cunningham in tow, and while Keon Johnson was just selected at No. 21 overall, the Clippers were already inclined to play rookie Brandon Boston Jr., the No. 51 selection, over him.
Blazers: D
Portland's activity needs to be viewed in its totality. The CJ McCollum trade (more on this soon!) and anything else they do is all part of a singular vision. And to that end, the Blazers clearly have one.
Starting with this deal, they have prioritized flexibility in the immediate future—maneuverability they intend to use on reshaping the roster around Damian Lillard rather than at the expense of him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
There is value in mapping out a distinct direction, and interim general manager Joe Cronin did not inherit the most malleable roster cap sheet. It's also clear, based on this return, the league didn't ascribe much value to the remaining four years and $74.5 million on Powell's contract.
That doesn't excuse accelerating your process, which is what this trade, specifically, feels like. The Blazers did not need to move Powell to skirt the luxury tax or clear the pipeline ahead of Anfernee Simons' restricted free agency. They could have done that with smaller transactions or via the McCollum trade.
Powell's value would likely be higher over the offseason when teams are armed with, if nothing else, more roster-spot flexibility and clarity of draft positioning. Offloading him for this return reeks of an attempt to overemphasize your direction.
Yes, Powell's absence helps the likelihood of the Blazers retaining their draft pick, which they owe to Chicago with lottery protection. But he wasn't single-handedly nudging them toward the playoffs, particularly when they ended up assisting the biggest threat to their play-in proximity by sending them McCollum.
The overarching point: Unless Portland is in love with Johnson, it didn't get nearly enough to make a move now that could've been done, albeit while taking other forms, later.
CJ McCollum to New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Waker, Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, Tomas Satoransky, 2022 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1 to 4 and Nos. 15-30; turns into Milwaukee's 2025 first-rounder with top-four protection if not conveyed), 2026 second-round pick (more favorable between New Orleans and Portland), 2027 second-round pick
Grades
Pelicans: B+
More extensive thoughts on this Pelicans-Blazers trade, for both sides, can be found here. The overall response to this deal, however, has not favored New Orleans.
And yet, perhaps it should.
Docking the Pelicans because they're taking on the final two years and $69.1 million of McCollum's contract and limiting (but not nuking!) their wiggle room beneath the tax next season verges on disingenuous. Didn't we all, as a family, just troll them for over-prioritizing flexibility last summer only to whiff on a Kyle Lowry pursuit?
Cap space and larger mid-level exceptions don't mean the same in non-glamour markets. Just because the Pelicans are punting on some financial runway doesn't mean they're actually sacrificing talent acquisition.
It's also not like McCollum is functional dreck. He fills a glaring need. New Orleans' guards are 28th in combined three-point percentage and dead last (by a hopelessly hilarious margin) in effective field-goal percentage on pull-up jumpers. McCollum is a proven shot-maker who has expanded his volume from three, and he's splashing in 36.7 percent of his off-the-dribble treys over the past two seasons.
There will be some geographical overlap in the half court between he and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans will be fine. McCollum is no stranger to working away from the ball. He spent his entire career alongside Damian Lillard, and the context of his offensive arsenal should allow him to seamlessly transition to No. 3 (No 2.5?) duty whenever Zion Williamson returns from his right foot injury.
Coughing up a lottery pick that's currently projected to convey is a real opportunity cost. That's different from typifying a panic move by a front office attempting to save its job. The Pelicans safeguarded the selection against disaster and have far from emptied their asset trove. There will be a defensive tradeoff by adding McCollum and losing Hart, but New Orleans has done a good enough job limiting opponent transition opportunities to warrant focusing on its biggest issue: offense.
Blazers: A-
The Blazers deserve a more favorable view in this trade than the Norman Powell one. McCollum's contract is shorter-term, but his price point is steeper. Turning him into flexibility, a potential lottery pick, the cost-effective and impactful Josh Hart and a gargantuan trade exception is a big-time win.
But the Blazers didn't stop there. They gave up Nance, who isn't nothing, even when factoring in impending right knee surgery. They also treated Alexander-Walker as not only a non-fit but a non-asset by shipping him to Utah for additional expiring contracts and unimpressive second-round compensation.
Whether the Blazers' allegiance to cap and trade flexibility, as well as Anfernee Simons' next contract, is the right call will be a matter of course. Just as we cannot overweigh their potential to convert malleability into home runs, we shouldn't presume this is a complete choke job.
On its own, this move is better than fine. The Blazers were overloaded with costly or soon-to-be costly dudes under 6'5". There is a limit to how many guards who can't masquerade as wings you can pay. And while it still feels like Portland went a step too far in unmaking its status quo, this is not the trade in which it left meaningful value or opportunity on the table.
Caris LeVert to Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Caris LeVert, 2022 second-round pick (from Indiana, via Miami)
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protection through 2023; turns into two seconds if not conveyed), 2022 second-round pick (from Cleveland, via Houston), 2027 second-round pick (from Cleveland, via Utah)
Grades
Cavaliers: B+
I would be inclined to question whether the Cavaliers went all-in on their core too early if they, in fact, went all-in to land LeVert.
Romanticizing draft picks and flexibility is part of the business. Collectively, though, we need to do a better job understanding that unexpectedly good teams burning a first-rounder in the 20s as their primary means to get better isn't franchise malpractice.
Maybe the Cavs overpaid for LeVert. They will drop down 20-plus spots in this year's second round and sent out a distant second belonging to a Utah franchise with an understatedly murky future on top of this June's first. But LeVert fills an actual, arguably dire need.
Season-ending injuries to Rubio and Collin Sexton bilked the Cavs of two perimeter players whom they could trust handling the ball. LeVert gives them a dose of rim pressure and secondary playmaking. Cleveland's limited supply of shooters could crimp his style in the half court, but this team has no shortage of bigs who can catch passes from him in tight spaces.
Playing LeVert off the ball is always an iffy adventure. It isn't unworkable. He's nailing more than 38 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, admittedly on lower volume. Staggering his minutes from Darius Garland, who can play off-guard himself, will be easy if the offense gets too clunky.
There's no need to infer wholesale commitment from this move, either. Maybe the Cavs view LeVert as insurance against Sexton's restricted free agency, but this doesn't have to be an either-or scenario. Cleveland should be able to re-sign Sexton without cannonballing into the tax, and it has another year before it absolutely has to pay LeVert. It can test out the Garland-Sexton-LeVert dynamic before doubling down or dissolving it.
Pacers: A+
Getting two first-round picks for LeVert was always going to be a stretch. And yet, the Pacers came pretty damn close.
They're just about guaranteed a first-rounder in the 20s, and Houston's second should convey in the top 35. The 2027 Utah second is a nice hedge against a franchise that will be forced into serious self-reflection if it flames out in a third consecutive postseason.
Dealing LeVert for a player who won't take the floor this season—and probably never suits up for Indiana—could've been peddled as a minor drawback. But the Pacers already got out in front of that criticism.
Rubio's expiring money allows them to take back Buddy Hield from Sacramento without significantly altering next season's books, and Tyrese Haliburton immediately soaks up the offensive volume lost in LeVert while fitting more cleanly and prominently into the organization's future.
3-Team Party Between Portland, San Antonio and Utah
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles, 2022 second-round (from Utah, via Memphis)
San Antonio Spurs Receive: Tomas Satoransky, 2027 second-round pick (from Utah, least favorable via Houston, Indiana, Miami or Oklahoma City)
Utah Jazz Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juan Hernangomez
Grades
Blazers: C
This trade amounts to the Blazers punting on Alexander-Walker. That's perfectly fine if they don't believe in his ability to operate within a more complementary role, and they jack up this summer's flexibility by taking back only expiring money while sidestepping his $5 million salary in 2022-23.
Cool. I guess. Or something.
With Norman Powell and CJ McCollum both gone, the Blazers could have plumbed the depths of Alexander-Walker's fit and skill. They are instead tethering their roster reformation even more tightly to financial maneuverability. We'll see if it pays off.
Spurs: A
Much like Hernangomez before him, Satoransky will not be long for San Antonio. But the Spurs have now turned the one-year deal they gave to Bryn Forbes into two second-round picks.
This isn't the biggest victory, but it's savvy asset management and, therefore, a victory all the same.
Jazz: B+
This marks an unceremonious end to Joe Ingles' time in Utah. That sucks. Truly. But he wasn't going to play again this season after suffering a torn left ACL and might've left in free agency anyway. The Jazz have now turned an empty rotation spot into two players who can technically take the floor for them while shaving more than $10 million in total tax payments and dredging up a $9.8 million trade exception.
To be clear: Something terrible—or seismic on the trade market—has happened if Utah regularly unwraps Hernangomez. But Alexander-Walker is an intriguing dice roll for a team that was already without its third-best playmaker (Ingles) behind Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.
Saddling Alexander-Walker with any type of on-ball license or serious playing time is not necessarily the answer. The Jazz, as a contender, need certainty. Alexander-Walker is volatility incarnate. He hasn't looked comfortable away from the ball this season yet isn't nearly efficient enough to command more from-scratch touches. His 47.4 true shooting percentage is the worst in the league among everyone matching his usage rate (24.9)
Utah's offensive ecosystem might help. Its spacing is pristine, and NAW buried 36.9 percent of his spot-up triples through 2019-20 and 2020-21 before dropping down to 32 percent this season. To say he makes Jordan Clarkson expendable would be a stretch, but only because Clarkson is already expendable. The Jazz can move him for a player of a completely different archetype knowing they have taken a flier on a similarly ungovernable shot-taker with potentially (much) better passing chops.
KZ Okpala to Oklahoma City
Miami Heat Receive: 2026 second-round pick (least favorable from Dallas, Philadelphia or Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: KZ Okpala, amended protections on Miami's 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick to a 2025 first-round pick
Grades
Heat: C+
The KZ Okpala experience has now cost the Heat three second-rounders and an amended first-rounder obligation. At least now, though, they have something more than KZ Okpala himself to show for their asset expenditures.
Unloading Okpala frees up a roster spot Miami can use to convert Caleb Martin from a two-way contract to a regular NBA deal that ensures he's eligible for the playoffs. The cost of this flexibility is rather steep, though. The Heat have gone from owing the Thunder a 2023 first-round pick with lottery protection through 2026 to giving them a 2025 first that'll become unprotected in 2026 if it doesn't convey.
But they're not adjusting their pick obligations to Oklahoma City just so they can convert Martin. This maneuver now frees them up to deal this year's first (Houston has swap rights on it) or next year's pick in subsequent trade talks.
Creating that flexibility is useful. The Heat also, you know, have to use it. So while they get an "A" for effort and creativity, their overall execution is to-be-determined.
Thunder: A
Delaying their reception of Miami's first-rounder is a smart move by the Thunder. The further into the future they kick it out, the more likely a Heat core headlined by 32-year-old Jimmy Butler and 35-year-old Kyle Lowry spits back a pick that isn't buried in the 20s.
Granted, Miami is not barren of long-term safety. Bam Adebayo is 24, Tyler Herro is 22 and the Heat, as we've seen time after time, have a way of figuring things out even when up against the most rigid roster, payroll and asset structures.
Time still has a way of eroding the rosiest projections. (See: Brooklyn, Nets.) At the bare minimum, the Thunder have assuaged their own roster crunch by amending when the pick will convey while also giving themselves an outside shot at landing an unprotected first the previous protections didn't allot.
Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and accurate entering Wednesday's games. Salary information via Spotrac.
