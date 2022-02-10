Grading Every Deal at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Trade

Indiana Pacers Receive: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson

Sacramento Kings Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, 2023 second-round pick (protected for Nos. 56-60)

Grades

Pacers: A

You can find a more detailed breakdown of this trade for both the Pacers and Kings here. Effectively, though, this deal sees Indiana chart a discernible course and Sacramento boldly, justifiably, yet not inarguably, shake up its Nowheresville stasis.

The Pacers' side of the coin is not beyond reproach. Sabonis was wired to be the soul of their offense and seemed like a fairly safe bet to remain a building block for Pacers. But Indiana is escaping its own lurch in a way. A rock-solid roster has neither played well enough nor been healthy enough to churn out better than a bottom-five record.

Jettisoning Sabonis—and, previously, Caris LeVert—infuses bigger-picture optionality. Haliburton is only 21 and blurs the line between universal complement and potential offensive hub. While he's almost too deferential and needs to find another gear on offense, he's a crafty passer who has hinted at surgicality and shot-making off the bounce. Out of the 50 players who have jacked at least 100 pull-up threes, only Mike Conley converts at a higher clip.

Sabonis did not age himself out of the Pacers' reconstruction. He's 25. But free agency looms in 2024, which will be here quicker than you think. Haliburton is essentially under team control for at least the next six years, given how rookie extensions/restricted free agency tend to play out. Keeping and extending Myles Turner makes a lot more sense now when Indiana isn't also forking over star money for another center.

Sticklers can point out the Pacers surrendered the best player while taking back the worst contract (Hield) without nabbing any picks. Chill out. Haliburton is the equivalent of multiple first-rounders, and Indiana scooped up extra draft choices as part of the LeVert trade. Hield also isn't some net zero. If you're going to overpay for anything, it might as well be functional shooting that further opens up the floor around your ball-handlers.

Kings: Incomplete

Criticism for the Kings came in droves once word leaked they had really, actually traded Haliburton. Much of it is fair. Haliburton is no worse than their second most important building block, and they forked him over for a really good player who's a questionable fit on the current roster and will command a mega payday in no later than two years' time.

Still, smart people were pushing for the Kings to do something that implied they gave a flying-you-know-what about the franchise's aimlessness. And to their credit, they snagged the best player in this deal. Sabonis can be the engine of an offense.

His floor game will be a breath of fresh air for their center rotation, and he can annihilate defenses from standstills with his passing. He will rebound his butt off and flatten dudes on screens.

Visualizing an optimal fit is nevertheless hard. The Kings need more cutters and shooters. Holiday's arrival will help some, but he and Harrison Barnes are now Sacramento's only players hitting threes at a clip above the league average of 34.9 percent on at least one attempt per game.

Adding Sabonis without rerouting Richaun Holmes will also prove clunky. Neither is a conventional floor-spacer. Sabonis commands attention outside the paint, but he's never been a particularly accurate or high-volume launcher from mid-range or deep. His chemistry with De'Aaron Fox will likely be defined by Sacramento's capacity to open the floor.

All-in acquisitions should offer more clarity than what the Kings tout now. But the arrival of a 25-year-old All-Star cannot be interpreted as a flop from the get-go—especially when they unloaded Hield in the process and didn't forfeit any draft equity.

This move is at once unsettling and understandable, potentially unnecessary but not without merit, worthy of nothing more or less than an incomplete grade that mirrors a process unfinished.