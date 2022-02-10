Report: Torrey Craig Traded to Suns from Pacers for Jalen Smith, 2nd-Round Draft Pick

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Torrey Craig is reportedly heading back to the Phoenix Suns, who acquired the veteran wing from the Indiana Pacers for Jalen Smith and a second-round draft pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal shortly before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Craig was previously traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to Phoenix last March in exchange for cash considerations. The Suns had to give up a little more for him this time around after he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Pacers in August.

The 31-year-old forward played an important bench role for the Suns during their playoff run last season. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.1 minutes across 22 appearances. He also shot 40.5 percent from three-point range.

He was playing a career-high 20.3 minutes per game for Indiana before the trade. He's putting up 6.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.1 assists during the 2021-22 campaign.

Craig will likely return to a high-energy bench role upon his return to Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Smith was the 10th pick in the 2020 draft, but he'd yet to break out with the Suns.

The 21-year-old University of Maryland product averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field in 29 games this season. He should receive more playing time in Indiana, which could aid in the development process.

Ultimately, Phoenix (44-10) is gearing up for another potential run toward the NBA Finals and Indiana (19-37) is starting to look toward the future amid a disappointing season.

Viewed through that lens, it's a potential win-win trade.