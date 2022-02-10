X

    Report: Torrey Craig Traded to Suns from Pacers for Jalen Smith, 2nd-Round Draft Pick

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 11, 2022

    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Torrey Craig is reportedly heading back to the Phoenix Suns, who acquired the veteran wing from the Indiana Pacers for Jalen Smith and a second-round draft pick.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal shortly before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

    Craig was previously traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to Phoenix last March in exchange for cash considerations. The Suns had to give up a little more for him this time around after he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Pacers in August.

    The 31-year-old forward played an important bench role for the Suns during their playoff run last season. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.1 minutes across 22 appearances. He also shot 40.5 percent from three-point range.

    He was playing a career-high 20.3 minutes per game for Indiana before the trade. He's putting up 6.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.1 assists during the 2021-22 campaign.

    Craig will likely return to a high-energy bench role upon his return to Phoenix.

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    Torrey Craig was loved in the Suns’ locker room last season. The chemistry was already extremely high, but this make it even better for their hopeful title run.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, Smith was the 10th pick in the 2020 draft, but he'd yet to break out with the Suns.

    The 21-year-old University of Maryland product averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field in 29 games this season. He should receive more playing time in Indiana, which could aid in the development process.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    I hope Jalen Smith gets his opportunity in Indy. He’s a good kid who wasn’t ready to contribute on a contender right away, but he was often playing at the wrong position and clearly showed potential. Wish Stix nothing but the best (which is as a 5)

    Ultimately, Phoenix (44-10) is gearing up for another potential run toward the NBA Finals and Indiana (19-37) is starting to look toward the future amid a disappointing season.

    Viewed through that lens, it's a potential win-win trade.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.