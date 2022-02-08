Winners and Losers from Pelicans-Blazers CJ McCollum Trade

1 of 7

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Surrendering a future first-round pick, however safeguarded it is against disaster, carries negative connotations for a non-contender like the Pelicans. But in this case, it shouldn't.

CJ McCollum is expensive. His contract spans another two years and $69.1 million after this season. So what? That's super short term, and the Pelicans have more than enough wiggle room under next year's projected luxury tax ($147 million) to accommodate the difference in guaranteed salary without nuking their flexibility to make other moves.

Concerns about the defensive impact are fair. The Pelicans are around league average in points allowed per possession over their past 30 games but still struggle to get stops in the half-court. Somewhat ironically, only Portland fields a less efficient defense in these situations on the season, and New Orleans has been but a hair better (22nd) over its prolonged stretch of normality.

The Pelicans have done a better job scrapping in the half-court since Jan. 1. They're 18th in points allowed per play, and according to Inpredictable, they rank fourth in points allowed per possession during this stretch after missing a shot at the other end. That's mildly comforting. But Josh Hart is integral to how New Orleans defends. McCollum will not help control the glass, force turnovers or limit opponent transition opportunities. Herb Jones is going to be tired.

Big whoop. The Pelicans defense has outperformed the offense for the season (26th overall), and getting Larry Nance Jr. as part of this deal both diversifies their lineup packages in the frontcourt and shores up aspects of the defense.

McCollum fills a more pressing void in the backcourt. New Orleans' guards are 28th in combined three-point percentage and are dead last (by a comically gigantic margin) in effective field-goal percentage on pull-up jumpers. McCollum may operate inside the arc too often at times, but he's a proven jump-shooter and has significantly upped his three-point-attempt rate over the past two seasons. The Pelicans will likewise welcome the 36.7 percent clip he's notching on off-the-dribble threes since 2020-21.

Opportunity cost matters in these deals. The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference and haven't provided a timetable for Zion Williamson's return from a right foot injury. But they didn't offload a singularly great asset to nab McCollum, and more than anything, this move isn't just about now. McCollum's contract runs through his age-31 and age-32 seasons. He shouldn't suffer a stark drop-off in utility, and the his offensive armory profiles as a relatively seamless fit alongside Zion.

And look: The armchair general manager in us all cannot have it both ways. We can't troll the Pelicans for Zion's potential unhappiness and then crucify them for coughing up a modest collection of assets for two helpful players. Landing McCollum may not jibe with where they finish this season, but it's nowhere near a panic move.