Winners and Losers from Kings-Pacers' Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton Trade

Let us begin this exercise with a riveting onrush of indecision.

There is an immediate inclination to scribble "#Kangz" and just move on. Trading no worse than the franchise's second-most important building block for a really good player who augurs as a questionable fit alongside De'Aaron Fox is painfully on-brand for Sacramento—in some ways.

In other ways, though, the Kings are finally doing, or at least attempting to do, what's been demanded of them for approximately six eternities: something, anything, literally at all, that implies disdain toward contending for only 10th-place finishes and still coming up short.

Sabonis is, without question, the best player in this deal, someone who can control the glass and serve as the central nervous system for an entire offense. He is a sturdy screen-setter, has some F-U to his interior finishing and can navigate the floor with the ball in his hands. His vision and decision-making are cornerstone material; he can devastate defenses with passing reads from actual standstills.

That talent play—which the Kings are making without surrendering a future draft pick—is bold and arguably necessary. But it isn't totally clarifying.

Optimizing Sabonis is best done through spacing and cutters. The Kings are light on both. Shedding Buddy Hield's contract (two years, $40.5 million) was likely a side benefit for them, but he and Haliburton lead the team in three-point makes. Harrison Barnes (40.6 percent) and Justin Holiday (37.8 percent) are now the only Kings players shooting above the league average of 34.9 percent from deep on at least one attempt per game.

It also isn't quite clear how well Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox (still out with an ankle injury) will fare together. The latter has never played beside a big as dynamic, but he's also most lethal when attacking at warp speed. Sabonis doesn't fit that mold.

Planting him somewhere on the perimeter can help alleviate disparate speeds, but it also rests on his becoming a higher-volume and more effective jump-shooter. He is canning just 30.9 percent of his triples over the past three seasons on two attempts per game and cleared 40 percent accuracy from mid-range twice in his career—and not since 2019-20.

Displacing Fox from the ball, meanwhile, does only so much given his own shaky shooting and half-court spacing that won't allow him to work off Sabonis like Malcolm Brogdon or Chris Duarte. This says nothing of the thorny fit up front between Sabonis and Richaun Holmes. (More on this shortly.)

Defaulting to skepticism is fine. The Kings gave up a lot—mainly a player without a discernible peak, in a great way. But they also got a lot while shaking things up. Greg Wissinger put it best for The Kings Herald: "I'm not ready to say this is a win...I'm also not ready to declare this a loss." And so, we wait—with open-yet-cautious minds.