WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix's Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Beth Phoenix is a trailblazer, a woman who broke down doors and championed the Women's Evolution long before it became a tagline or buzz phrase on WWE television.

She was a wrestler's wrestler, a woman who could hang with any opponent and elevate the talent around her. At a time when women were shortchanged in terms of match time, she maximized her minutes and cemented her legacy as one of the best of all time, not to mention the face of an entire era of women's wrestling.

As she prepares to return to the ring to partner with husband Edge against The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble, relive these 10 must-watch matches from the WWE Hall of Famer.