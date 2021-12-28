The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from WWE Hall-of-Famer Shawn Michaels

10 of 10

The label "greatest match of all time" gets thrown around a lot but never was it more apropos than in the moments following Michaels' epic encounter with Undertaker at WrestleMania XXV. That contest was a dramatic masterpiece that had fans in Houston hanging on ever near-fall and false finish.

Two icons of the industry, very familiar with each other, HBK and The Phenom countered and reversed nearly everything they threw at each other, culminating in a finish that saw The Deadman catch Michaels during a moonsault press attempt and drive him into the mat with a Tombstone piledriver for the pinfall victory.

The victory extended Undertaker's unbeaten streak on wrestling's grandest stage. It also provided him a legacy-defining match the likes of which he did not have on that stage to that point in time.

For Michaels, it was further evidence of his excellence. He had long ago earned the nickname "Mr. WrestleMania," and most expected a fantastic match between him and his Hall of Fame-worthy opponent. They did not expect every spot to be flawless, the timing to be superb and the crowd to be as lava-hot as it was for the showdown.

The match won nearly every Match of the Year award, and justifiably so. Renowned for the ride it took fans on, it remains one of the most acclaimed matches of the last 25 years and, in the grander scheme of things, has entered the conversation for best match of all time honors.

The Definitive List... is an ongoing series detailing the 10 greatest matches in the careers of wrestling's greatest Superstars. Catch up now with these previous installments: "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Attitude Era, Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus.

