The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from Scott Hall

Credit: WWE.com

Scott Hall may not have been the wrestler he was during the height of his in-ring career, but he was still capable of delivering in high-profile spots when called upon. Such was the case in January 1999, when he was booked against Goldberg in a Stun Gun ladder match.

A month earlier, Hall had tasered Goldberg during a WCW Championship defense against Kevin Nash, setting him up for his first loss in the company. The object of his opponent's wrath, it figured to be a long night for the former tag team and United States champion.

Compared to other matches on this countdown, the overall quality is nowhere near them. What the match does represent is a rare main event opportunity for a guy who always had the talent to be in that spot but was inconsistently utilized there.

Some of that can be chalked up to personal demons that made it difficult for promoters, especially Eric Bischoff, to feel comfortable booking an entire show around him. Even when he was "on" and healthy, though, it was rare to see Hall positioned at that spot on the card.

He often made the most of it. The Souled Out pay-per-view main event was no different.

He got a better match out of Goldberg than he had any right to. The pro-wrestling phenomenon was still just over a year into his run, was entered into a gimmick match he had zero experience in and Hall was asked to make it good.

The match will never be confused with either of his classics with Shawn Michaels, but it was an entertaining enough romp that reaffirmed how smart a performer Hall is while not exposing Goldberg's weaknesses to any great extent.

When looking back at Hall's accomplishments, what he pulled off in this match isn't talked about nearly enough because the potential was certainly there for a disaster.