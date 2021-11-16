The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

10 of 10

It's not every day that a match is recognized almost instantaneously as one of the best in the history of professional wrestling. That was the case on March 29, 1987, though, when Savage defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

The match, the culmination of a feud that saw Macho Man damage his rival's throat and nearly end his career, was one of the marquee bouts on the WrestleMania III card and did not disappoint.

A dramatic encounter full of otherworldly near-falls, it cut a frenetic pace that never allowed fans to take themselves out of the action. The involvement of George "The Animal" Steele tied the encounter back to the previous year, when Savage defended against the green-tongued babyface infatuated with Miss Elizabeth and set up the finish.

It was Steele, previously dismissed by his foe as a simpleton, who would be pivotal in the closing moments. He grabbed the bell away from Savage and shoved him off the top rope. Steamboat would then cradle his stunned opponent and score the win and title, a happy ending to a transformative match.

Savage would lose the match but the outcome was relatively small potatoes compared to what the instant classic would mean to his career.

By then, no one doubted he was a great wrestler and a considerable star in the expanded WWE. There were, however, questions about his ability to succeed at the top of the card as a smaller wrestler in the land of giants. His performance, in front of 93,173 fans in Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome, erased that doubt.

Size mattered not for Savage. He was a storyteller, an all-time great in-ring performer who could captivate fans and get them to invest in whatever narrative he was selling them.

He didn’t need to be 6'5" because he could do something guys bigger could not: He made the audience care—about him, his opponent and the morality play they were performing in front of them.

The five-star bout that stole the show from underneath Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant gave McMahon all the evidence he needed to prove Savage could be a top star in his company, even if it took a little longer and some unrelated circumstances to get him there.

History tells us he did and became one of the most iconic stars in pro wrestling history. It can be argued this does not happen without the extraordinary display of excellence on the parts of both Savage and Steamboat on wrestling's grandest stage, which serves only to underline the significance of this contest.