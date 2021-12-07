The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from Kurt Angle

2 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

There is a real argument to be made that every bit of Edge's success, including the world titles and 2012 Hall of Fame induction, would not have been possible without Kurt Angle.

At Backlash 2002, the Olympian battled the future Rated-R Superstar in a match that did more to elevate Edge in one night than anything WWE had attempted before.

Angle was an established star and clearly the best wrestler in the world, while his rival was still trying to find himself as a performer. The raw talent was there and he had the personality to succeed at the top of the card, but he needed that one match to really define him early on.

He got it with Angle.

The 13:25 barn burner saw Edge hang with a superior wrestler and nearly upset him, coming within seconds of defeating Angle on multiple occasions, only to have his opponent catch him mid-Spear with an Olympic Slam for the win from out of nowhere.

In the wake of the contest, no one remembered Edge lost, only that he and Angle had a hell of a contest that instantly elevated the young star.

For Angle, it was proof of his own star and how valuable it could be in helping bring along fresh new talent. He was the best in the business between the ropes and his employers recognized it, tasking him with helping establish one of the men who would stand atop the WWE mountain in the years to come.

That is a major compliment and a testament to just how great Angle was just three years into his own career.