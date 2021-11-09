The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from WWE's Attitude Era

25 of 25

Credit: WWE.com

If you have made it this far on the list, reliving every classic match to this point, you are probably wondering what could possibly outrank them all. The answer? The Rock vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania X-Seven, a phenomenal match between the two most definitive stars of the era and its end as we knew it.

Rock and Austin had wrestled many times before their encounter on April 1, 2001. They had headlined pay-per-views, rewritten the history books and risen to the top of the profession at roughly the same time. They were peers, two industry giants thriving in the same company, in the same era.

They were at their peak in popularity at WrestleMania X-Seven, though. That event was a celebration of WWE's unprecedented success in the three years prior. It was the grandest show the company had presented since the third Showcase of the Immortals some 14 years prior and the main event was the perfect showcase of all that made WWE a global force in sports and entertainment.

The enormity of the moment was not lost on Austin or Rock, who delivered a spectacle of a match. Austin recalled his days as The Ringmaster as he broke out the Million Dollar Dream and Rock countered by employing the Sharpshooter, a normal part of his arsenal and an effective weapon utilized against Stone Cold by Bret Hart four years earlier.

The near-falls were dramatic, the crowd was red-hot for fellow Texan Austin and every spot felt like it could bring about the end of the match.

Then came Vince McMahon's appearance.

"I need to beat you, Rock. I need it more than you could ever imagine," Austin told his rival prior to the show. He proved just how desperate he was to reclaim the title, aligning himself with the man he spent his entire main event run combatting in the megalomaniacal owner of WWE.

Together, they battered Rock, beat him down with a steel chair and stole his title in a tremendous swerve.

Hindsight is 50/50 and the fans did not want to see Stone Cold as a heel, but the storytelling was superb and in a vacuum, it worked.

So what makes the match the most must-watch of the Attitude Era?

The star power. Rock and Austin were the Attitude Era. They embodied everything that made it great and engaged fans in a way few ever will be able to.

The match itself is excellent; a high-stakes brawl that forced both stars to employ moves they had not in years in hopes of emerging with the win.

The storytelling, the swerve and the awe-inspiring image of Austin shaking hands with the devil himself, writing a definitive end to the feud that sparked the era...all add up to a legendary match and one worth going out of your way to track down.

Wanna enhance it? Find the hype package set to Limp Bizkit's "My Way."

Goosebumps.