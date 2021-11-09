The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from WWE's Attitude Era

The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from WWE's Attitude EraNovember 9, 2021
The Attitude Era in WWE was a magical time of bold characters and edgy storytelling. For all of the in-your-face bravado, sexuality, curse words and beer-swilling, it was also home to some extraordinary wrestling matches that live on today, thanks both to the way they made fans feel and the expansive library available for newer fans to revisit at any time thanks to WWE on Peacock.
From The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's many wars to TLC I and II, Triple H and Cactus Jack's pair of violent battles to Kane and Undertaker's epic encounter, there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into from wrestling's most iconic stretch.
In celebration of the beloved run and all that defined it, relive these 25 must-watch matches, ranked in accordance to both quality and historic significance. Then, join the discussion and talk about the matches that helped make you fan or enhanced your love for pro wrestling in the era of Attitude.
For the purposes of this article, the Attitude Era encompasses the December 15, 1997 episode of Raw in which Vince McMahon introduced it to the audience and the June 24, 2002 episode in which he demanded ruthless aggression, thus marking the start of that era in WWE history.
25. SummerSlam: The Undertaker vs. Steve Austin (August 30, 1998)
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker rode a highway to hell straight into Madison Square Garden and SummerSlam 1998, where The Texas Rattlesnake would defend his WWE Championship against The Phenom in the most anticipated match of wrestling's hottest summer.
The unknown surrounding the challenger's relationship with his estranged brother Kane, and whether or not The Brothers of Destruction had reunited in time to potentially screw Austin out of his title, hung over the match like a pregnant cloud.
That, as it turned out, would not be an issue.
Undertaker dismissed his younger sibling, turning back any assistance he may have given as he sought to capture the title from the top dog in professional wrestling on his own. Despite a concussion suffered early on, Austin fought his way through the challenge of The Deadman and successfully retained his title.
The overall quality of the match was hurt by the aforementioned concussion, and Austin has repeatedly given props to Undertaker for helping get it to the level that it did, but it was still a good match that concluded a hell of a marketing push for the show.
Are there other, more deserving matches that could have taken this spot on the countdown? Absolutely, but none captured the attention of the audience and became destination viewing quite like Austin vs. Undertaker, the result of months of storytelling that culminated on one of the biggest stages in the sport, inside its most hallowed arena.
24. No Way Out: Stephanie McMahon vs. Trish Stratus (February 24, 2001)
The rivalry between Stephanie McMahon and Trish Stratus was soap opera storytelling at its finest.
Trish was the vixen who targeted the biggest pocketbook in the company, that being Vince McMahon's. Stephanie was daddy's little girl, jealous over the newfound attention paid to this gold-digging newcomer who threatened her inheritance.
Bad blood boiled over for months before coming to a head at the No Way Out pay-per-view in February 2001, when the two mostly untrained performers did battle in a hotly anticipated singles match.
In what was a better match than it had any right to be, and a preview of things to come for Hall of Famer Stratus, the women went to the ring that night in Las Vegas and tore the house down. An intense, physical match that relied heavily on high spots and benefited from some late hijinx by the great William Regal, it surpassed all expectations and became one of the great guilty pleasures/hidden gems of the era.
Listen to the crowd when McMahon powerbombs Stratus and the near-fall that ensues. Everything hit the right note, the crowd reacted and Stephanie going over following the actions of a confused Regal was the right call.
It was booking perfection, one of the last great examples of just how important the layout of a match can be, and a reminder of the quality of performers both McMahon and Stratus were.
There have been flashier wrestlers, having more traditional matches since but one would be hard-pressed to find a match that played to its strengths, enhanced its story and captured the fans the way this one did.
23. Raw: Mankind vs. the Rock (January 4, 1999)
The January 4, 1999 edition of the Monday Night Wars will forever be recognized as the night WCW hit the proverbial iceberg. With a hot, advertised main event of Goldberg vs. Kevin Nash, the company booked itself down the drain before Tony Schiavone was instructed to de-legitimize Mick Foley's first WWE Championship victory, spoiling the outcome of the competition's main event before snidely remarking, "that'll put butts in seats."
It certainly caused a mass exodus of viewers as 600,000 viewers switched from Nitro to Raw to see the consummate underdog, the misfit cast out by WCW five years earlier, capture the top prize in professional wrestling.
Mankind and The Rock had wrestled before, numerous times in the weeks that preceded the match but this time, D-Generation X and The Corporation surrounded the ring to ensure there was no interference on the part of either team. Of course, there was, with both teams sparking a brawl around ringside before the glass shattered and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hit the ring to one of the loudest ovations of all time.
Mrs. Foley's baby boy would go on to pin Rock following a chair shot from Austin and complete his boyhood dream, exclaiming afterward, "Big Daddy-O did it!" in a message to son Dewey and daughter, Noelle.
It was a feel-good moment and the night WWE essentially stuck a fork in WCW, ending any semblance of competition in the Monday Night War. The historic significance of the contest alone earns it a spot on this list, even if the match itself does not come near the quality of others on the countdown.
22. WrestleMania XIV: Undertaker vs. Kane (March 29, 1998)
Perhaps the greatest example of epic storytelling in WWE came in the initial feud between Undertaker and Kane.
In the summer of 1997, a vengeful Paul Bearer revealed that Undertaker's long-lost brother Kane was not only alive but coming for revenge for the fire that killed their parents. He did just that, debuting at Bad Blood in October of that year. For months, The Deadman refused to fight his younger sibling until Kane betrayed him and attempted to burn him alive following a casket match at the 1998 Royal Rumble.
After months of emotional wear and tear, The Phenom agreed to battle The Big Red Monster and at WrestleMania XIV, they clashed in one of the best-built, most anticipated matches in the event's history.
Like the Mankind contest that precedes it on this countdown, there is nothing about the match itself that measures up to the others on this list. No one really expected a mat classic between two heavyweights like Undertaker and Kane. What the fans in Boston witnessed, though, was a physical battle that saw Kane kick out of two Tombstone piledrivers before succumbing to the third as Undertaker earned another WrestleMania victory.
The storytelling, the epic feel of the contest and one of the signature wins in the early days of The Phenom's streak make this one a must-watch from an era that gave us countless classics.
21. WrestleMania XIV: Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels (March 24, 1998)
Of the matches on this list, there may be no more significant than the main event of WrestleMania XIV, which saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin challenge Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship with the infamous Mike Tyson as special guest enforcer.
The contest had attracted attention back to the WWE product after two years of a one-sided ass-kicking by WCW in the Monday Night Wars and had fans buzzing about the company again. Not only was Tyson a headline-grabbing celebrity attraction, but Austin was poised to win the title and become the unquestioned top star and lead antihero of the company's newly embraced Attitude Era.
With the eyes of the wrestling world watching, Tyson betrayed D-Generation X and counted the three for Stone Cold. As the new champion raised his arms in victory, the great Jim Ross exclaimed on commentary, "the Austin Era has begun!" thus changing the course of WWE history as we knew it.
The match itself was a grueling affair as neither Austin nor Michaels was at 100-percent. Michaels, in particular, gutted it out through a near-crippling back injury that was apparent any time he took a bump. The toughness he showed in that contest does not get nearly the attention or praise it deserves because a lesser performer would never have had the quality of match with Austin that HBK did on that March night in Boston.
Essential view in that the era celebrated with this list may never have gotten started without the transition from one industry giant to another.
20. Survivor Series: Team WWE vs. Team Alliance (November 18, 2001)
The Invasion storyline pitting WWE against a united front of WCW and ECW wrestlers, led by Shane and Stephanie McMahon, may have been one of the biggest blockbuster flops in the long history of the industry but it did give us a pretty badass main event at the 2001 Survivor Series.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Booker T and Rob Van Dam represented the antagonists while The Rock captained a team consisting of Chris Jericho, Undertaker, Kane and Big Show representing WWE. The most star-studded main event in event history, it featured the highest stakes ever: the winning promotion would continue on while the loser would disappear forever.
Superb in-ring action, a red-hot crowd and intrigue surrounding the teams' ability to coexist made for a fantastic main event that saw both Jericho and Angle betray their teams, the latter proving the difference as The Rock won the match for Team WWE by way of pinfall on Austin.
The stipulations stuck until WWE realized it could milk money out of the ECW name, and most of the talent was back on television in some form or fashion by the spring, but the match was a fantastic example of how the elimination tag match can still work as a main attraction at the Survivor Series pay-per-view and a reminder of just how stacked that late-2001 roster really was.
19.Armageddon: Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Championship (December 10, 2000)
The year 2000 may, for all intents and purposes, be the greatest year of storytelling in WWE history. Brimming with stars, the company weaved many of them in and out of storylines with each other, creating an ultra-competitive world title picture.
It was only fitting, then, that the year came to a conclusion with an Armageddon pay-per-view headlined by a six-way Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship. Kurt Angle entered the match the champion, faced with seemingly insurmountable odds. His challengers? A who's who of future Hall of Famers: Rikishi, The Undertaker, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Triple H.
The wild, chaotic, bloody, brutal match threatened not only brought the stories within together, it also showcased the resiliency and toughness of Angle. To that point, he had been the All-American milk-drinker, a guy whose talent was undeniable but who had never really been presented as a badass by any means.
Here, with blood pouring from a forehead wound, he successfully defended his title, finding just the right opening and stealing the pinfall victory.
The most memorable moment of the match is Rikishi's big bump off the cage and into the bed of a truck conveniently packed with hay bales, but the whole thing is necessary viewing for fans who want a taste of just how truly great the period just after the dawn of the new Millennium really was for WWE.
18. Royal Rumble: Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (January 21, 2001)
Fans had become very familiar with ladder matches by the time the 2001 Royal Rumble pay-per-view rolled around, thanks to WWE's growing reliance on the gimmick match. What they were not prepared for was the instant classic Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit would deliver for the Intercontinental Championship in the night's second match.
Setting aside the death-defying high spots that would define the match throughout the era, Benoit and Jericho opted for a punishing match that used the ladder as an implement of pain. There were still big bumps, sure, but it was a match grounded in brutality.
Champion Benoit and challenger Jericho beat the unholy hell out of each other, unleashing good ol' Canadian violence before Y2J obliterated his opponent with a chair, dumped him to the floor and retrieved the title for the win.
A completely different ladder match from what you would have seen at that time, it is a hidden gem and one of the more underappreciated contests of that kind. It absolutely earns your attention, even if watching one of the participants perform isn't as easy as it once was.
17. WrestleMania XV: Steve Austin vs. the Rock (March 28, 1999)
The first in an iconic trilogy of WrestleMania main events, the 1999 showdown between Steve Austin and The Rock was a wild, chaotic Attitude Era brawl that culminated The Texas Rattlesnake's return to the top of the industry after a year of the evil Mr. McMahon and his Corporation trying to hold him down.
The fight spilled up the aisle, around ringside and back into the ring. Earl Hebner, Mankind and McMahon himself all took turns serving as special referee as the Philadelphia crowd rabidly cheered on the beer-swilling antihero.
There were dramatic near-falls fueled by both champion and challenger kicking out of each other's finisher. It was a missed People's Elbow by The Rock that allowed Austin to turn him inside out with one last Stunner en route to another reign as champion.
The post-match celebration by Austin, his foot on the chest of a fallen McMahon, the world title overhead, is an enduring image and exactly what that match needed to project. A great entry into the Austin vs. McMahon feud and the first big time main event for Stone Cold and The Rock, it planted the seeds for an even greater contest between the iconic competitors just two years later.
More on that in a bit.
16. No Mercy: The Rock vs. Chris Jericho (October 21, 2001)
Prior to No Mercy in October 2001, no one questioned whether Chris Jericho had the in-ring chops or charisma to be a top star in WWE. There was no doubt that he could hang with the top stars or that he was every bit as entertaining as The Rock or Steve Austin. All he needed was an opportunity.
He got it that fall when he started a rivalry with The Great One over the WCW Championship. No longer content to sit back and watch others doubt his abilities, he stood up for himself and at the aforementioned pay-per-view event, sought to relieve Rock of his title.
And he did, but not before a grueling match full of ups and downs, referee bumps, and late-match interference from Stephanie McMahon. It was ironic, really, that The Billion Dollar Princess inadvertently aided Jericho in winning the biggest match of his career given their long history of trash talking and general disdain.
Yet, there she was, providing him the distraction that would not only win him the title but catapult him to a top spot on the card.
In reality, there are three or four matches between Jericho and Rock that could have made this countdown. Their chemistry is off-the-charts great and every one of their encounters built on the previous one. The match two months later at Vengeance was superb. The Royal Rumble showdown in January of 2002 might have been their best from a flow and storytelling perspective.
This first match, though, brought drama and a split, molten-hot crowd ready to see two of the best and most popular wrestlers on the planet battle for a coveted title. They got that, in spades, and witnessed Jericho's coming-of-age moment in the process.
15. SummerSlam: Kurt Angle vs. Steve Austin (August 19, 2001)
Maybe the most forgotten classic of the entire Attitude Era was the WWE Championship match that saw The Alliance's Steve Austin defend against WWE's Kurt Angle in the co-main event of SummerSlam 2001.
Austin had betrayed Vince McMahon's company just a month earlier at the Invasion pay-per-view and emerged as the leader of the WCW/ECW faction looking to take over the wrestling world. Angle was the loyal leader of the WWE, an Olympic badass looking for revenge after The Texas Rattlesnake stabbed him in the back.
Their match at the annual summertime spectacular was a physical war that saw Austin dominate and bloody Angle, only to repeatedly fail to put him away. With frustration setting in, he attacked official after official. Then, when the challenger mounted a comeback, his face the proverbial crimson mask as he opened up a can of whoop-ass on ol' Stone Cold, the Alliance's scheme became apparent.
With no other official available, WCW referee Nick Patrick rushed the ring. Rather than counting the fall and declaring Angle the new champion, he called for the bell and disqualified Austin for putting his hands on a referee.
The crowd erupted into a chorus of boos and Angle took his frustration out on Patrick, trapping him in the ankle lock.
The finish is often cited as the one thing keeping the match from becoming a legitimate classic but considering the company was holding off Angle's win for a month later in his hometown of Pittsburgh, it made sense. Furthermore, it was an outstanding bit of heel chicanery that only made fans want to see Angle beat Austin that much more.
In that regard, it was an effective take on the ol' Dusty finish and the appropriate conclusion to a badass wrestling match between two of the best to ever do it.
14. Fully Loaded: Chris Jericho vs. Triple H (July 23, 2000)
The Fully Loaded 2000 pay-per-view saw WWE officials test out three uber-talented mid-carders against three established stars in hopes of elevating the Superstars to a new level and, thus, growing its main event scene.
Young Kurt Angle, in his first year with the company, battled The Undertaker and Chris Benoit squared off with The Rock. It was Chris Jericho that left fans in awe, though, following a Match of the Year contender with Triple H.
What had developed into an intensely personal rivalry centered around Jericho's treatment of The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, gave way to a brutal Last Man Standing match.
Triple H, out to prove Jericho wasn't in his league, dominated for a good portion of the bout, even resting on the ropes as the referee went about counting Y2J out. Demonstrating the resiliency and grit that would come to define his babyface character, Jericho fought back and came within seconds of defeating the former world champion.
But it was not meant to be. Triple H just barely rose to his feet before the referee's 10-count, earning the hardest-fought victory of his year. For Jericho, it was proof that he could hang with the measuring stick and that fans were willing to accept him in a main event position within the company.
13. King of the Ring: Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle (June 24, 2001)
Just over a year into his career, everyone knew that Kurt Angle was an elite mat technician. He was as gifted a professional wrestler as had ever entered the industry. He also accomplished more in 12 months than any Superstar before or since. What he did not have a ton of experience with prior to the 2001 King of the Ring was hardcore wrestling.
Throw in the added caveat of working with Shane McMahon, an untrained wrestler with a knack for the high-risk and theatrical, and you had a mixture that didn't necessarily favor a Match of the Year candidate.
Perhaps that is why the wrestling world was stunned by the excellence of the bout and floored by the unbridled violence within.
Angle broke his tailbone following a suplex on the floor. McMahon suffered several suplexes into what the performers thought was candy glass, only to learn after the fact that it had been reinforced to sustain pyro, as revealed on an episode of WWE Untold. When McMahon did not explode through the set as planned, Angle hurled him through the glass, twice, leaving shards of it embedded in the performers.
The finish, an Olympic slam from the top rope, was superb and put an exclamation point on one of the really great hardcore ass-kickings in WWE history.
Maybe a bit much at the time, the match highlighted McMahon's willingness to do whatever he could to ensure a memorable match. It also gave Angle some much-needed edge, all within the wild and chaotic parameters established by the era.
12. No Way Out: Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (February 27, 2000)
One month removed from a career-defining victory over Cactus Jack at the Royal Rumble that firmly entrenched him as the lead heel in WWE, Triple H again found himself confronted by Mick Foley’s most maniacal alter-ego, this time inside Hell in a Cell.
For Jack, the match represented an opportunity to capture the WWE Championship from his foe and headline WrestleMania. For Triple H, the chance to retire one of his greatest rivals and rob him of his opportunity to achieve a lifelong dream.
With emotions high, the combatants entered hell for another violent entry into their legendary feud.
Like he did so many times over the course of their rivalry, Triple H absorbed considerable punishment but in the end, emerged with his arm raised in victory.
There was fire, barbed wire and another huge bump by the challenger. The fans were enthralled and satisfied by the overall product and Triple H added another notch to a belt he was still growing into. As for Foley, he would wind up headlining the very WrestleMania he feared he would miss out on as part of a star-studded Fatal 4-Way match that was decidedly less great than the pair of showdown with Triple H.
11. Judgment Day: The Rock vs. Triple H (May 21, 2000)
The greatest Iron Man Match in WWE occurred during the Attitude Era.
That may sound like an oxymoron given the attention span of fans during that time, but it is a testament to Triple H and The Rock’s ability to captivate the audience through raw in-ring chemistry and storytelling. One of the greatest rivalries of the era, it played out over the course of 60-minutes, with special referee Shawn Michaels adding more drama as fans questioned whether he would remain impartial.
He did, but The McMahon-Helmsley Faction was not.
The heel group entered the match late, following a Michaels bump, and beat down The Great One. Then came the return of The Undertaker, eight months after he disappeared from television the previous September. The American Badass, debuting his new persona, wreaked havoc and whooped ass, laying waste to the heels before delivering a Tombstone piledriver to Triple H that was caught by a recovering Michaels.
The bell rang, The Game was awarded the final fall and title in controversial fashion, but none of it could take away from the superb bit of storytelling by two masters of their craft. It is probably the best of their many matches, but not the most significant to their careers.
We will touch on that one in a moment.
10. No Way Out: Steve Austin vs. Triple H (February 24, 2001)
Triple H’s rise to the top of WWE was met with resistance by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, both in front of and behind the cameras. It was the feud between the two that played out on television that resulted in an instant classic match at the 2001 No Way Out pay-per-view, live from Las Vegas.
The feud began in the summer of 1999, escalated with Triple H masterminding a vehicular assault on The Texas Rattlesnake and resumed the following year, when Austin returned from having neck surgery to seek revenge on his assailant. After months of each Superstar screwing the other out of title opportunities, they arrived in Sin City for a rare Three Stages of Hell match in which the first fall would be contested under regular rules, the second a street fight and the third (if necessary) would be held within the confines of a steel cage.
Austin stunned his way to a victory in the first fall, winning a straight wrestling match that was geared more to his opponent’s skillset. Triple H evened it up, out-brawling Stone Cold. Then came the steel cage match, in which both men struck each other with their weapon of choice. The Cerebral Assassin just happened to fall on top of Austin, earning him a hard-fought win at just under 40 minutes.
The epic encounter, appropriately physical and violent, kept the fans on the edge of their seat and even managed to surprise them with an outcome most did not see coming. It’s worth checking out not only for its obvious quality but the fact that it was one of the last great singles matches of Triple H’s career pre-quadriceps tear.
There would be many more to come, but none hit quite like The Game at the height of his in-ring abilities prior to that injury.
9. No Mercy: Edge and Christian vs. the New Brood (October 17, 1999)
The Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches popularized by The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz wowed fans at the turn of the century and popularized a gimmick bout that eventually earned its own pay-per-view.
It was an overshadowed instant classic from October of 1999, emanating from Cleveland’s Gund Arena, that changed the course of four young stars' careers and introduced the wrestling industry to what the future would look like.
In the finale of the Terri Invitational Tournament (yeah, yeah), in which the winner would receive $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels, Edge and Christian and the Hardys captured the attention of the fans, promoters and industry insiders with a tag team ladder match that instantaneously elevated them to stardom.
Oftentimes left for dead in the undercard of shows, they seized the opportunity, threw caution to the wind and executed innovative offense even the most creative wrestlers had never imagined possible. It was a collision course, a demolition derby of flying and crashing bodies. The spots they produced, the pain and agony they put their bodies through to leave an impression on the audience was unfathomable.
All four performers knew it was their one shot at stardom and they absolutely did not waste it.
The Hardys emerged victoriously but the standing ovation awarded both teams indicated they had won over the fans and, as history tells us, those in power behind the scenes. All four saw their careers thrive in the wake of the match and as of this writing, all four remain active performers in the two biggest companies in professional wrestling today.
None of which would have happened had they not absolutely killed their first shot at the big times in that high-stakes, high-reward match.
8. SummerSlam: Triple H vs. the Rock (August 30, 1998)
The summer of 1998 may have been dominated by Stone Cold and The Undertaker’s Highway to Hell but it was a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship that stole the show at SummerSlam as The Rock defended against Triple H in the first of their high-profile pay-per-view encounter.
The product of the intense rivalry between The Nation and D-Generation X, the match had significant build to it, with several moving parts. Beyond the competitors themselves, there was the storyline involving Mark Henry courting Chyna, despite several denials of his advances. Those two would play a role late in the contest.
The Rock targeted the previously established knee injury of his opponent, showing ruthlessness fans had not associated with the self-proclaimed People’s Championship. When Triple H mounted a comeback and bloodied The Great One, and Chyna threw powder in his eyes, the heel suddenly earned the respect of the New York crowd. Gone were the “Rocky sucks” chants. Instead, the most diehard fans in the business voiced their support for the young, third-generation star.
Were they overjoyed when Triple H, gutting through the devastating knee injury, retrieved the title and won the match? Absolutely, but there was credibility earned by The Rock on that night that would propel him up the card and give Vince McMahon and others in power all the confidence they needed to strap the world title on him within three months.
7. Over the Edge: Steve Austin vs. Dude Love (May 31, 1998)
The Attitude Era was one of limit-pushing storytelling, in-your-face characters and wild brawls. It was that third element that was perfected at Over The Edge: In Your House when Steve Austin defended his WWE Championship against Mr. McMahon’s hand-picked challenger, Dude Love.
With Gerald Brisco as the guest timekeeper, Pat Patterson the special ring announcer and McMahon himself as the guest referee, the odds were stacked against Stone Cold. That is, until he produced The Undertaker as his backup. The Phenom kept all interfering parties at bay while Austin and Love battled around the arena, including a nasty bump from Love off a soundstage and to the concrete floor below.
The action climaxed with an errant steel chair shot from Love to McMahon, knocking the referee for the match unconscious. A replacement official found himself assaulted by Patterson and Brisco, which earned the stooges a chokeslam through the announce table by The Deadman.
Austin would seize an open, drop Love with another stunner and use the lifeless hand of McMahon to count the pinfall, retaining his title in the first truly great main event of his title reign.
While forgotten by some in favor of the matches that would follow, the war with Love laid the groundwork for the style that would dominate the main event scene of WWE for years to come. For that, Austin and Mick Foley, the man behind the tie-dye, deserve recognition and their match, your attention.
6. SummerSlam: Tables, Ladders and Chairs I (August 27, 2000)
After a show-stealing Triangle Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000, the rivalry between The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian escalated. Weekly interactions involving weapons of the teams' choosing led to commissioner Mick Foley announcing the first-ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for that year's SummerSlam.
The revolutionary concept would up the ante, and risk, and push the participants to evolve their creativity in hopes of avoiding repetition. As they had previously, the combatants rose to the occasion and delivered another death-defying performance that, again, changed wrestling as we knew it.
Each spot built on those that came before it, with callbacks to previous encounters involving the three teams. The presence of Lita added a new element and the fact that the Hardy Boyz were competing in their home state of North Carolina elevated emotions.
In the end, no dynamic appearance by Lita, nor hometown sentiments could delay the inevitable Edge and Christian victory. The heels retained their titles but the three legendary teams continued to write history with every one of their innovative contests.
5. Royal Rumble: Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (January 23, 2000)
There were very real questions about Triple H and his status as the lead heel in WWE entering the 2000 Royal Rumble. He had excelled as the slimy villain who lured Stephanie McMahon away from her father and created the most hated couple in the industry, but did he have the necessary tools to be the guy in a key role during the height of pro wrestling popularity?
He answered that question with a resounding "yes" in a five-star Street Fight against Cactus Jack in which his WWE Championship was on the line.
Jack was fueled by revenge, his livelihood threatened by The Game and his cronies just a month earlier. He fought with his own championship aspirations in sight, but also with the memories of Triple H mocking his family. He was unhinged, violent and malevolent.
And justifiably so.
Proving to be every bit the Cerebral Assassin Jim Ross labeled him, Triple H produced handcuffs and rendered the challenger defenseless, much in the same way The Rock did a year earlier at the same event. This time, it was The Great One saving Jack and keeping him in the fight.
It was Triple H who would earn the victory, his lower leg pouring blood from a nasty laceration as he hooked Jack's arms behind his back and drove him face-first into a pile of thumbtacks with his Pedigree finisher. Just as every major star before him was forced to show he belonged in his position, The Game did just that, proving he could sell an ass-kicking and, more importantly, deliver one.
The critical reception was strong, the fans responded favorably and Triple H was a made man.
He could not have done it without Mick Foley, whose chemistry with the performer was always strong, regardless of which one of his alter-egos he competed under. Triple H would acknowledge as much on a 2020 episode of WWE Untold.
4. WrestleMania X-8: The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan (March 14, 2002)
Two of the greatest icons in professional wrestling came together for a magical match on the industry's grandest stage at WrestleMania X-8 when The Rock battled the nWo's Hollywood Hogan. Enormous stars with crossover appeal, they transcended an industry that made them household names and had fans spanning multiple platforms.
As they arrived in Toronto for the biggest match of their careers, fan fervor was at a fever pitch.
The crowd was overwhelmingly in favor of Hogan, a shock to a system that expected fans to support The Great One. Nostalgia ran wild and the audience popped for every Hogan high spot, booed every bit of offense The Rock got in, and sat on the edge of their seats as they awaited what was sure to be a climactic finish.
And it was.
The Great One survived his opponent hulking up, dodged the legendary leg drop and finished him off with two Rock Bottoms and a People's Elbow for good measure.
In a moment of WWE striking while the proverbial iron was hot and making a necessary creative change when it absolutely called for it, Hogan shook the victor's hand, showing a sign of respect few expected from that particular character. It was a babyface turn for one of the company's most popular and beloved characters of all time and a passing of the torch moment from one generation to the next.
Is the match the most technically sound? Absolutely not, but none on this list are. It was a spectacle; a masterclass in crowd psychology.
Two guys who understood the audience knew what to do when to elicit the reactions they wanted, took and the entire industry to school, and proved why performers of their stature are not manufactured in performance centers.
3. WrestleMania X-Seven: Tables, Ladders and Chairs II (April 1, 2001)
For the second time in WWE history, the tag team titles were up for grabs in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz. This time, the match would unfold on the grandest stage in the sport: WrestleMania.
The pressure was on all three teams to deliver a match that lived up to the lofty expectations they had set by way of their performances in previous matches. By recalling spots from their prior encounters, building on them, upping the ante and perfectly utilizing associates Rhyno, Spike Dudley and Lita, they did just that.
TLC II at WrestleMania X-Seven did the seemingly impossible, improving upon a five-star classic match from eight months earlier. The spots were bigger, the bumps harder and in the end, Edge and Christian again found a way to slink away as champions.
Controlled chaos. High-flying artistry. A decadent demolition derby.
All perfectly describe a match that, like its predecessor, altered what fans and wrestlers alike believed was possible in a gimmick match. For better or worse, expectations went through the roof. Injuries happened, as was to be expected, and careers were cut short but amid all the bad were the legendary matches the three teams produced during the Attitude Era and helped inspire in generations thereafter.
2. King of the Ring: Undertaker vs. Mankind (June 28, 1998)
There are some matches that stick with fans long after they first see them. They become etched in the minds of the audience, repeated ad nausea in video packages and recalled by the wrestlers that lived them. They become the stuff of legend, leaving some fans to question whether the retelling of tales actually equates to what unfolded in the ring on that given night.
The Undertaker vs. Mankind in Hell in a Cell from the 1998 King of the Ring is one of those matches and yes, Virginia, it did happen exactly as you've heard.
First, Undertaker scaled the cell with a broken foot to clash with his longtime rival on the roof. Then, he tossed Mankind off the structure and through the announce table some 20 feet below.
When it looked like serious injury had been suffered and Mankind would be unable to continue, he pushed through agents and doctors, scaled the cage and proceeded to be chokeslammed through the roof.
Knocked unconscious, he was taken up the ramp, where he rolled off a stretcher and returned to finish the match. A broken tooth resting in his beard by way of his nose, thumbtacks and a crowd in awe followed.
The most mesmerizing match in WWE history was over, the winner irrelevant. Mick Foley suffered for his art, running strictly on adrenaline and his own stubborn desire to finish the match. Undertaker gritted through what had to be an agonizing injury in his own right to ensure Foley's efforts were not wasted. Together, two grizzled veterans created the most stomach-churning match in company history and a piece of history that remains the topic of discussion to this day.
Odds are you have already seen it, but mostly through recaps and video packages. Maybe bits and pieces in between talking heads. Do yourself a favor if you haven't watched it in its entirety recently: go watch it and allow yourself to live in the moment. Immerse yourself, feel as the crowd feels. See the high spots, feel the agony. Recall just how eerie the Igloo in Pittsburgh was, creating the perfect setting for a match of its type.
You won't be disappointed and maybe, you will come away with a new appreciation of what those two legendary performers were able to accomplish.
1. WrestleMania X-Seven: Steve Austin vs. the Rock (April 1, 2001)
If you have made it this far on the list, reliving every classic match to this point, you are probably wondering what could possibly outrank them all. The answer? The Rock vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania X-Seven, a phenomenal match between the two most definitive stars of the era and its end as we knew it.
Rock and Austin had wrestled many times before their encounter on April 1, 2001. They had headlined pay-per-views, rewritten the history books and risen to the top of the profession at roughly the same time. They were peers, two industry giants thriving in the same company, in the same era.
They were at their peak in popularity at WrestleMania X-Seven, though. That event was a celebration of WWE's unprecedented success in the three years prior. It was the grandest show the company had presented since the third Showcase of the Immortals some 14 years prior and the main event was the perfect showcase of all that made WWE a global force in sports and entertainment.
The enormity of the moment was not lost on Austin or Rock, who delivered a spectacle of a match. Austin recalled his days as The Ringmaster as he broke out the Million Dollar Dream and Rock countered by employing the Sharpshooter, a normal part of his arsenal and an effective weapon utilized against Stone Cold by Bret Hart four years earlier.
The near-falls were dramatic, the crowd was red-hot for fellow Texan Austin and every spot felt like it could bring about the end of the match.
Then came Vince McMahon's appearance.
"I need to beat you, Rock. I need it more than you could ever imagine," Austin told his rival prior to the show. He proved just how desperate he was to reclaim the title, aligning himself with the man he spent his entire main event run combatting in the megalomaniacal owner of WWE.
Together, they battered Rock, beat him down with a steel chair and stole his title in a tremendous swerve.
Hindsight is 50/50 and the fans did not want to see Stone Cold as a heel, but the storytelling was superb and in a vacuum, it worked.
So what makes the match the most must-watch of the Attitude Era?
The star power. Rock and Austin were the Attitude Era. They embodied everything that made it great and engaged fans in a way few ever will be able to.
The match itself is excellent; a high-stakes brawl that forced both stars to employ moves they had not in years in hopes of emerging with the win.
The storytelling, the swerve and the awe-inspiring image of Austin shaking hands with the devil himself, writing a definitive end to the feud that sparked the era...all add up to a legendary match and one worth going out of your way to track down.
Wanna enhance it? Find the hype package set to Limp Bizkit's "My Way."
Goosebumps.