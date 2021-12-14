The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from Trish Stratus

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Entering the 2001 Survivor Series, Stratus had limited in-ring experience. Sure, she had bumped around for Lita, Chyna and Stephanie McMahon, but most of her work had been constrained to mixed tag matches, gimmick bouts or catfights.

With WWE relaunching its Women's Championship after Chyna's departure earlier in the year, it was the Toronto native's opportunity to prove she actually could hang with the company's evolving women's division.

And she did.

In what could best be described as an upset at the time, the former fitness model became champion by defeating Ivory, Jazz, Mighty Molly, Lita and Jacqueline in a Six-Pack Challenge match. Every one of those women would, like Stratus, go on to become Hall of Famers, which is a testament to the strength of the women's roster at the time.

Following her victory, a triumphant Stratus stood atop that roster as the new face of women's wrestling in WWE. It is a spot she would retain for the next five years.

It's a defining match that may not live up to the quality of the others on this list, but it belongs because of the historical significance to Stratus' career as a whole.