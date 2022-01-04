The Definitive List of Must-Watch Matches from WWE Legend The Undertaker

2 of 10

There are few better examples of the mystique and showmanship of The Undertaker than what unfolded in the Casket match for the WWE Championship at the 1994 Royal Rumble.

Yokozuna entered the bout as champion, but his fear of caskets and The Deadman were established in the build to the event. Combating both, he enlisted the services of nine other heels to brutally beat down The Phenom and stuff him in the casket for the win.

Then it happened.

The arena darkened, and the green smoke that had come from the magical urn moments earlier poured from underneath the casket. Suddenly, the image of Undertaker inside the coffin appeared on the video screen. The promo that followed remains one of the best of his career:

"Be not proud. The spirit of the Undertaker lives within the soul of all mankind. The eternal flame of life that can not be extinguished. The origin of which can not be explained. The answer lies within the everlasting spirit. Soon all mankind will witness the rebirth of The Undertaker. I will not rest in peace."

From there, he ascended out of the video screen and to the heavens, not to be seen for eight months.

The theatricality of the character would be something the company would grow and expand upon over the years but there are few moments that helped fans, especially youngsters, fall in love with the uniqueness of The Undertaker the way his match with Yokozuna and everything that followed it at the 1994 Rumble did.

Some will call it one of the worst matches and angles they have seen. Maybe it is. It's so over over top that it is understandable if it turns some off.

For others, it is childhood nostalgia that helped intensify one's love for the entertainment side of the business and, more importantly, the aura of The Deadman.