NFL Playoffs 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Monday Night Football

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Monday night in Pittsburgh, future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger will "likely" play his final game at Heinz Field. He acknowledged as much while talking to the media last week. "Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it -- regular season, that is," (h/t Brooke Pryor, ESPN).

As inconsistent as both his and his team's play has been in 2021, Big Ben has the Steelers still chasing a postseason berth. The two-time world champion can ensure Pittsburgh stays alive for one more week with a win over familiar foes the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 against the Browns, utterly dominating the franchise during his run in Pittsburgh.

One of those losses, though, put an end to a magical run by Pittsburgh a season ago. Baker Mayfield and the Browns shellacked the Steelers, eliminating them from the postseason with a 47-28 victory. Making the Browns dangerous this time around? They have nothing to play for after seeing their hopes of a return to the playoffs dashed Sunday.

Inconsistent play from the Browns offense, injuries endured by Mayfield all season and the raw emotion that will surround the game should result in the Steelers securing the win and moving on to a high-stakes season finale in Week 18 against their toughest, most hated rivals: the Baltimore Ravens.

"But the fun thing is, I know I still have it in the tank to go out there this week and next week and give it everything I have to do everything I can to get us into the postseason. That's always the ultimate goal, to win us a Lombardi. That's still my goal. We're not out of this thing yet."