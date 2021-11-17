Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan Free Agency, Kyle Kuzma, Sekou Doumbouya

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Chicago Bulls on Monday and will look to rebound tonight against the 6-8 Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have announced that some big changes are coming, though not necessarily to this year's heavily-scrutinized roster.

AEG, owner of the iconic Staples Center, announced late Tuesday evening that it reached a naming-rights agreement with Crypto.com. The arena, which is home to the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles Kings, will be known as Crypto.com Arena beginning on December 25.

While the name change will take some getting used to, Lakers fans are likely more concerned with how this 8-7 team came to be and why things aren't quite working with new additions like Russell Westbrook—although having LeBron James sidelined obviously isn't helping.

Here, we'll take at some of the latest stories related to the construction of the 2021 Lakers.