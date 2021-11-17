Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan Free Agency, Kyle Kuzma, Sekou Doumbouya

Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan Free Agency, Kyle Kuzma, Sekou DoumbouyaNovember 17, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Chicago Bulls on Monday and will look to rebound tonight against the 6-8 Milwaukee Bucks.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have announced that some big changes are coming, though not necessarily to this year's heavily-scrutinized roster.
AEG, owner of the iconic Staples Center, announced late Tuesday evening that it reached a naming-rights agreement with Crypto.com. The arena, which is home to the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles Kings, will be known as Crypto.com Arena beginning on December 25.
While the name change will take some getting used to, Lakers fans are likely more concerned with how this 8-7 team came to be and why things aren't quite working with new additions like Russell Westbrook—although having LeBron James sidelined obviously isn't helping.
Here, we'll take at some of the latest stories related to the construction of the 2021 Lakers.
DeMar DeRozan Thought He Was Coming to L.A.
Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington were among the players to make their way to the Lakers this offseason, either via trade or free agency. Bulls standout DeMar DeRozan was not. However, as Chicago was busy putting a 121-103 beatdown on the Lakers on Monday, DeRozan got a firsthand look at a team he once thought he was going to join.
According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, DeRozan repeatedly talked with James about joining him in Los Angeles. The Lakers were apparently close to executing a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs that would have sent DeRozan to L.A.
"I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home," DeRozan said, per Haynes. "The business side of things just didn't work out."
San Antonio eventually did a sign-and-trade deal with Chicago, and DeRozan may have ended up in a better overall situation.
"Looking back at it, it worked out well," DeRozan said, per Haynes.
While the Lakers have struggled to get things going around Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Bulls are sitting at 10-4 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.
Kyle Kuzma Happy with New Opportunity, Thankful for Last One
Forward Kyle Kuzma was part of the Lakers up until he was traded as part of the package to acquire Westbrook. However, he was happy to be less of a third fiddle next to James and Davis and to get an opportunity to lead his own team.
"This is kind of what I wanted," Kuzma told ESPN's NBA Today. "An opportunity to not be in someone's shadows."
Kuzma did note, though, that he learned a lot from playing alongside two perennial All-Stars.
"The way I think the game, the way I approach the game, the way I take care of my body, my effort defensively," he said. "I think the biggest thing is the winning aspect. ... A.D., LeBron, those guys are winners."
Now with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma is averaging a career-high 33.2 minutes per game while averaging 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Lakers Waive Sekou Doumbouya, Sign Chaundee Brown to Two-Way Contract
Forward Sekou Doumbouya likely won't be with the Lakers this season, either. Los Angeles signed Doumbouya to a two-way contract in late October, and he appeared in two games. However, Los Angeles has decided to waive Doumbouya to make room for another two-way contract.
"The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay on a two-way contract," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted. "Doumbouya is currently rehabbing a foot injury, and with a banged-up roster, the Lakers are adding a healthy body."
Doumbouya was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 draft and was selected by the Detroit Pistons. In his two appearances with Los Angeles this season, he averaged seven points and three rebounds.
Chaundee Brown is an undrafted rookie who played his college ball at Wake Forest and Michigan. He was signed by the Lakers back in August but was later waived and signed to G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
As Charania noted, making the change gives L.A. another healthy option on the back end of its roster.