3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 9 Loss

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' loss Sunday might not have been the biggest shocker of Week 9 thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills. However, Dallas' defeat was nevertheless surprising, as the Cowboys had been rolling and had Dak Prescott back under center.

Credit the Denver Broncos, who held the Cowboys to 290 yards of offense and a pair of meaningless fourth-quarter touchdowns. Denver racked up 407 yards of its own offense and totaled 30 points—after producing 31 points in the past two games combined.

The Cowboys have been handed their second loss of the season. However, Sunday's game was a sobering reminder that Dallas cannot lose focus if it hopes to claim the NFC's lone first-round bye come the postseason.

Here are three key takeaways from Dallas' 30-16 loss in Week 9.