3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 8 Win

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

No Dak Prescott, no problem. At least, that's how things played out for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. While the Cowboys don't want to be without the two-time Pro Bowler for long, they managed to survive against a good Minnesota Vikings team without him.

Dallas decided to sit Prescott, who is dealing with a calf injury, to ensure that he can be at 100 percent the next time he takes the field.

"It's more than just one game. We're obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Riding with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas got enough offense to offset an inconsistent defensive performance and multiple penalties in a game that felt more like a shootout than the final score might indicate.

The Cowboys and Vikings combined for 697 yards of offense but only 36 points.

Dallas has now won six in a row and is unquestionably one of the favorites to come out of the NFC. Here's what we learned during Sunday night's critical win against Minnesota.