Ranking Every 2021 MLB Playoff Team's Starting Lineup

The Brewers managed to win their division while being tied with the Miami Marlins for the worst batting average in the National League (.233). Among playoff teams, they rank last in OPS and finished 20th overall in the regular season.

This is also the only team in the playoffs without a player to hit at least 30 home runs.

The Brewers slashed (.233/.317/.396), which was below the NL average (.242/.318/.407). Their best hitters are Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames, Christian Yelich, Kolten Wong and Luis Urias...it is not an impressive offense.

The Brewers needed only two runs off Charlie Morton, who pitched well for the Braves in the NLDS opener, to take a 1-0 lead. They then somewhat predictably lost Game 2 3-0.

They are here because of a pitching staff that struck out more batters than anyone and allowed the second-lowest opposing batting average and the third-lowest ERA.