Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas Workout, Kemba Walker, Jared Dudley

As soon as the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Kemba Walker from the Boston Celtics in June, win-now shoppers with openings at point guard took note.

As a 30-something veteran on a long-term rebuilder, he was a fish out of water. His stay in the Sooner State never figured to be long—and it wasn't. He was waived by the Thunder and wound up signing with his hometown New York Knicks.

In a different universe, though, Walker might be rocking Purple and Gold. The Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers reportedly expressed interest but couldn't work out a trade with the Thunder, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

There probably aren't enough legs to this story to give it a long shelf life as one of the NBA's great what-if scenarios, but a Lakers team with Walker would look dramatically different.

Presumably, that would have kept them out of the running for Russell Westbrook, in which case L.A. might have retained the three players it traded away to get him (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell). And since Walker is a much better outside shooter than Westbrook, the Lakers might not have been nearly as concerned with their spacing and could have invested their free-agency funds elsewhere.